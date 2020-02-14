In touch with history

Site Director for the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency Andy Hite examines some of the original wood used in the construction of the John Johnston Farm house that was built in 1825. Much of the original wood was removed and stored following the original restoration in the 1970s. The current restoration project by Cohee Preservation out of Hammersville aims to make the home historically accurate and will use the original wood mantel and trim that was put in place by John Johnston. Hite said that the project should be completed this summer and is largely funded by local donations.

