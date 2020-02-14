Hayner offering children’s art classes

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer a variety of children’s art classes taught by experienced instructors.

Making art can lead to improved motor skills, language development, problem solving and critical thinking, life and social skills, academic performance, as well as boosting confidence and contributing to emotional well-being.

Instructor Elaine Stewart offers several classes that utilize cross-curricular activities. She also teaches Art for Kids & Their Parents, which is a fun way for parents or grandparents and children to make art together and continue with project ideas for home. Stewart holds a bachelor of science degree, as well as a masters in Gifted Education. She recently retired from teaching elementary through middle school gifted/talented children.

Children’s art instructor Kelly Rank has loved making art her entire life, she said. She has a decade of experience as a graphic artist. However, her true passion has become sharing the joy of making art with her grandchildren, according to Rank. Her classes often involve multiple mediums and encourages hands-on creativity in her young students.

This is Dawn Flory’s 15th year of teaching Home school Art at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Flory graduated from the School of Advertising Art in Kettering. She is the kindergarten through sixth grade art teacher at Troy Christian School. Her home school art students build a strong foundation in art education, through a variety of mediums and techniques. Her students learn about basic principles of design, as well as art history, famous artists, and art styles.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information, see www.troyhayner.org.

For more information, call (937) 339-0457.