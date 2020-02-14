Are safety devices really safe?

To the Editor:

Do you really want to rely on a “safety device” such as automatic breaking and steering, that is designed by a human, constructed by a human, installed by a human and serviced by a human and operated by a human?

“To err is human …!”

What about the most recent recall on air bags. And I do not think that they have the previous one(s) corrected. What about the 737 MAX? True it is on an airliner, but back to the human thing again.

And if these safety devices make you really feel safe, remember that they are only on the newer models and that there are many vehicles that are older and without those safety devices with the exception of a hopefully safety “conscious” human.

— James Roger O’Donnell

Covington