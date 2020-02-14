Be my Valentine

A pair of “Barbershop Quartets” form the Melody Men Chorus serenades Shirley DeWeese at the Piqua Bob Evans restaurant on Friday morning. The Melody Men have been providing Valentine’s Day songs around the area for 23 years.

The Piqua Winans store is decked out for Valentine’s Day as customers wait in line to pay for their purchases on Friday.

Mary Beth Barhorst from Readmore Hallmark in Piqua checks out a customer’s Valentine’s Day purchase on Friday.

Brian Miller of Troy looks for the perfect Valentine’s Day card at Readmore Hallmark in Piqua on Friday.

Brittney Tyler of Brittney’s Cakes puts the finisning touches on some fresh Valentine’s Day cookies at her store on South Dorset Road in Troy on Friday.

Students at Miami Montessori School in Troy exchange Valentine’s Day cards on Friday afternoon.

Leona Woodruff of Troy places Valentines Day cards into the the sacks of each of her classmates during a card exchange for 1-3 grade students at Miami Montessori School on Friday.

