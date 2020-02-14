Miami East student injured in afternoon crash

STAUNTON TOWNSHIP — A Miami East High School student was transported by CareFlight following a crash on Peterson Road on Friday afternoon.

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Troy Fire Department medics and the Casstown Fire Department, were dispatched to the 3000 block of East Peterson Road just after 2:30 p.m. for a reported crash involving a vehicle in a field with a victim lying on the ground beside the vehicle.

Lt. Todd Tennant of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said, “We had three vehicles. One vehicle was slowing to turn into a driveway to to make a delivery, the next vehicle in line was slowing down for that vehicle, and a third vehicle rear-ended the second vehicle, glanced off the second vehicle, and ended up out in a field.”

The driver of the vehicle that went into the field is reported to be a student at Miami East High School. Tennant said that he sustained serious injuries in the crash.

He was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center, where CareFlight met Troy medics and they immediately transported the victim to a Dayton hospital for treatment.

His condition is not known.

A crash reconstruction team was called to the scene to investigate the crash.

