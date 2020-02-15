Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

The Saturday

• VIKINGFEST: The VikingFest annual fundraiser for The Miami East Education Foundation will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Miami East K-8 building, 4025 N. State Route 589, Casstown. The event will include entertainment, games, bounce house, massages, food, baking contests, silent auction and more.

• PORK CHOPS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• FISH FRY: The Fletcher Volunteer Fire Department’s fish fry will be held at the fire house located at 6605 State Route 589, Fletcher, from 5-7 p.m. Adults $9, children 12-5 is $5 and age 5 and under are free.

• BIRD COUNT: Join volunteers from Brukner Nature Center’s Young Birders’ Club at 10 a.m. to noon as we participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count. With the harshness of winter set fully upon us most of the birds we see are those winter residents that have been here already for a few months. Through the Great Backyard Bird Count we can help keep track of these populations and join in a global effort to count as many birds in one weekend as possible. Data from all over the world can then be combined to give a snapshot of bird populations on the planet. Come help us count the birds found at Brukner Nature Center as we strive to help increase the understanding of bird populations and movement here and around the world. Geared just for students in grades sixth through 12th with an interest in birding, membership in the YBC is $10 per year, plus high quality binoculars and field guides are provided for meetings and field trips.

• PRESCHOOLERS IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Lost Creek Reserve cabin, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Participants will perform hands on nature activities, make a craft and go on a tot sized hike. Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the warmer months, be prepared to get wet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• GOD’S TABLE: God’s Table, a free meal open to the community, will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian, Piqua.The menu will include pulled chicken/pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, baked tortellini, green beans and various desserts.

• SPOUSE SOCIAL: Reservations are due today for a Vietnam veteran spouse social that will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 29 at Hopeland Church, 6025 Miller Lane, Dayton, hosted by Operation VENTURE and Caregiver Support. The event is free. Make a reservation at (937) 570-6460 or at operationventure2019@gmail.com.

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry and trivia beginning at 6 p.m.

• CHICKEN DINNER: The Piqua American Legion will offer a four-piece chicken dinner with fries and coleslaw from 5-6:30 p.m.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Adult meals are $7, children 10 and under $3.

• BIRD WALK: The Miami County Park district will hold the Winter Bird Walk from 9-11 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, just south of Tipp City. Join a park district naturalist for a winter walk in the woods to identify and county birds as part of the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC). This program is for both amateur and experienced birders. Bring binoculars and a bird field guide if available. Dress for the weather. For more information on the GBBC visit birdsource.org/gbbc. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, just south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Valentine Dog Lovers” social where dogs and their owners spend a day celebrating love. Stay warm – remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• VIEW FROM VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista bird life and join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2-4 p.m., as you learn to identify our feathered friends. All levels of birders welcome.

• CARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer Bridge and Mah Jong at 1 p.m.

Monday

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will have an open business meeting at noon at the Piqua Chamber of Commerce’s board room, 326 N. Main St., Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SPAGHETTI: Enjoy spaghetti and garlic toast at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $5.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. or 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 663-4349. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Covington Eagles will help keep the winter blood supply “Donor Strong” by hosting a blood drive from 1-7 p.m. at 715 East Broadway St., Covington. It will include platelet, plasma, and double red blood cell donations. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• LEGOS: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at 6:30 p.m. for LEGO fun. Participants are encouraged to free build, or use ideas provided, to create LEGO masterpieces. For children of all ages. Registration is required at tmcpl.org or by calling the library at 339-0502, Ext.128.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller. Closed for winter, reopens March 2.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• BUDDY READING: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering Buddy Reading at 6:30 p.m. through the end of the school year. An adult or high school student will be available to help your student practice reading. Children must be registered by the Friday before the Monday program. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 4:15 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• ACTIVITIES: The Troy Senior Citizens Center will offer line dance at 10:30 a.m.; Bid Euchre at 1 p.m.; billiards at 4:30 p.m.; and Bridge at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 335-2810.

• CARD PLAYING: Euchre, Hand & Foot, Pegs and Jokers, and other games, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

Tuesday

• STORY TIME: Join staff for winter story time session at 11 a.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• SOCIETY PROGRAM: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society will offer a its February program, “Lady Washington, America’s first, First Lady,” presented by living history performer Joyce Lovins-Browning, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Piqua Library’s Louis Room, 116 W. High St., Piqua. She will share with participants how Martha Washington set the standard for our presidential ladies and what made her one of the great ladies of her time. The program is free, open to the public and requires no reservation. Fr more information, contact Stephanie Winchester at (937) 307-7142.

• STORY TIME: J.R. Clarke Library will have retired teacher Laurie Deubner as its StoryTime teacher and Sherry Angle will assist her. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes at 9 and 10 a.m.

• PUPPET SHOW: A winter puppet show will be held at 7 p.m. in the Children’s Department of the Piqua Public Library. Tickets are required and can be picked up at the library.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be hosting with the proceeds benefiting veteran’s and families. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered at reasonable prices from 6-8 p.m.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors offer crafts at 9 a.m.; hoop fitness at 11 a.m.; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• EUCHRE: Euchre begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a carry-in.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• BP CHECKS: Free blood pressure checks will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk of the Piqua Public Library.

• MEAL SITE: The Troy Senior Citizens Center is a congregate meal site through Senior Resources, for those 60 and older, at 11:30 a.m. at the center. Reservations need to be received by Monday before 11 a.m. at 335-2810.

• CRAFTS: The Troy Senior Citizens Center will offer craft group at 9 a.m.; Mahjong at 1 p.m.; and Pinochle at 12:30 p.m.

• CARD PLAYING: Euchre, Hand & Foot, Pegs and Jokers, and other games, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778-0325 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. This is open to anyone who interested in knitting or learning how to knit or any other craft they wish to work on, or just come and join the conversation. Leave a message at 773-1241 for more details and your call will be returned.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• ROUNDTABLE: The Stillwater Civil War Roundtable group will meet at 7 p.m. on the 3rd Tuesday at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Guests welcome. Call Richard Metzger at (937) 572-736 for more information.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

• HEALTH CHECKS: The J.R. Clarke Library will have an Upper Valley Wellness nurse the second Tuesday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Come and get your blood pressure checked, a glucose screening or just questions that have been on your mind.

• SUPPORT GROUP: A Grief Support Group, to share any form of grief, will be held the 1st and 3rd Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Valley Church, Piqua. For more information, email bonniejeandickey35@gmail.com.

• WHAT THE CRAFT: What the Craft? is offered on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Join Angela for a variety of fun crafts and relaxing coloring pages. Crafts change with the season. Limit 15, adults/teens. Must pre-register at 773-6753.

Civic agendas

• Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 100 S. Market St., Troy.

• The Piqua City Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, 201 W. Water St., Piqua.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the municipal building, 260 S. Garber Dr. Tipp City.

• Pleasant Hill Township Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. on the third Tuesday in the township building, 210 W. Walnut St., Pleasant Hill.

Wednesday

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at 3 p.m. for after school, wacky fun with crafts and activities. An afternoon snack is provided. For children in grades K-6. No registration is required.

• KEEP MOVING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer the Keep Moving exercise class, instructed by Vicki Hand beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room. The fee is $1 per person.

• SHREDDED PORK: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer shredded pork sandwiches, chips and a pickle at 4 p.m. The cost is $4.

• HOMESCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-12 year-old home schooled student for a morning (9:30-11:30 a.m.) or afternoon (2-4 p.m.) of discovery. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on fun and educational lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee is $3 for BNC members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration (cash or check). Deadline is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program. Topic for February is “Discovering Ohio Wildlife.”

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer games at 9:30 a.m.; strength class and line dancing at 10 a.m; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. or 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 667-3826. Help also will be offered at the Troy-Miami County Public Library from 4:30-6:30 p..m. by appointment by calling (937) 703-3887. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• CONEY DOGS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer coney dogs beginning at 6 p.m.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be offered from 5-6:15 p.m. at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. Meals will be served in the church’s activity center and are $7, with a child’s size being $3. The menu can be found at hoffmanumc.org.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Everyone is welcome. You may call and leave a message at 773-1241 for more details and your call will be returned.

• STAUNTON ALUMNI: The Staunton School alumni will meet at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday at Frisch’s restaurant in Troy.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• MEAL SITE: The Troy Senior Citizens Center is a congregate meal site through Senior Resources, for those 60 and older, at 11:30 a.m. at the center. Reservations need to be received by Tuesday before 11 a.m. at 335-2810.

• CARD PLAYING: Euchre, Hand & Foot, Pegs and Jokers, and other games, will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. on third Wednesday at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

• NOVELS AT NIGHT: Novels at Night with Angie will be offered the 3rd Wednesday from 7-8:15 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet the 1st and 3rd Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The Covington Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday in the Covington Middle School.

Thursday

• LECTURE SERIES: Col. Frank Alfter, USAF (Ret.) will give a lecture at 7 p.m. at WACO Air Museum entitled “The Anatomy of a Shoot Down.” All aviation lectures are free and open to the public; donations to WACO Air Museum are accepted. Lectures are held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• COMMITTEE MEETING: The Newton Alumni Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Newton Media Center to plan for Newton’s 139th annual Alumni Banquet to be held Saturday, May 9. The committee would like to have some new members, especially from the class of 1970. The classes to be honored include 1945, 1960, 1970, 1980 1995, and 2020. If you or someone you know has moved, send the new address to Newton Alumni Committee, P.O. Box 531, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359.

• BLACK HISTORY: “From Struggle Comes Strength” will be offered from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Join John Piatt and Larry Hamilton for a presentation following African slaves and their struggle against overwhelming odds to secure their freedom. The talk will cover the 16th though 20th centuries and focus on Ohio’s Upper Miami Valley.

• CRAFTERS DELIGHT: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer a Crafter’s Delight program from 6:30-8 p.m. If you enjoy a specific craft, such as knitting, embroidery, crochet, quilting, quilling, stamping, scrap booking or anything you else you may attend and work on your projects. For questions, call 473-2226.

• DINNER: The Miami County Democratic Party will host a dinner from 5-7 p.m. at the UAW Hall, 1230 S. Market St., Troy, to celebrate World Day of Social Justice. The menu will include meatballs, pasta, chili, tossed salad, fresh bread, dessert and beverage for $10. Carry-outs will be available. For more information, call Russ Wheeler, chair, at 216-9280.

• DORITO SALAD: Enjoy Dorito salad and a dessert at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay for Euchre at 7 p.m. The cost is $5.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors have blood pressure checks and an iPhone class at 10 a.m. followed by a carry-in with a program by the Miami County Transit.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 778-0339. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• GET CREATIVE: Join staff for Creativity, Play & Technology, part of the library’s Imagine Thursday’s series, this winter at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, with two times to choose from, 1:30 or 4 p.m. Through play and imagination, participants will learn how to make a stop motion video. For children in grades first through fifth. Registration is required at tmcpl.org or by calling the library at 339-0502, Ext. 128.

• DUCKS IN A ROW: Three out of four women who reach 70 years old will reach 90. Are you ready for longevity? Where and how do you get your income? Join participants at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to answer these questions and more about retirement. Susan Swinehart, a local registered representative investment advisor, and an attorney will help you understand what you are doing financially, why your money is where it is, and what you should do with your money at different stages of life. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• LEGO CLUB: The Homeschool LEGO Club will meet the 3rd Thursday from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Department of the Piqua Public Library.

• BUDDY READING: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering Buddy Reading at 6:30 p.m. through the end of the school year. An adult or high school student will be available to help your student practice reading. Children must be registered by the Friday before the Monday program. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTERS DELIGHT: Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., J.R. Clarke Public Library, 102 E. Spring St., Covington, will host the Crafter’s Delight Workshop — Togetherness. All crafters arrive around 6:30 p.m. and stay till about 8 p.m. when the library closes. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• BOOK CLUB: Rush’s Rowdy Readers Book Club meets on Thursday evenings from 5-6 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. This group of readers is open to any teen or young adult. Led by Rush Rogers, this group focuses on those with reading difficulties of all kinds, but all are welcome. Snacks are served at each meeting. Sign ups are not required.

• ACTIVITIES: The Troy Senior Citizens Center will offer line dance at 10:30 a.m.; Bid Euchre at 1 p.m.; billiards at 4:30 p.m.; and Bridge at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 335-2810.

• CARD PLAYING: Euchre, Hand & Foot, Pegs and Jokers, and other games, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• CARRY-IN: A monthly carry-in will be offered the third Thursday at noon at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. Bring your table service and a side dish or a dessert that would serve at least 10. people. For more information, call 335-2810.

• NA/AA: NA/AA will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Greater Love Baptist Missionary Church, 320 Park Ave., Piqua. Snacks provided. For more information, call Montinas Peterson at (937) 778-0158.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri City Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• STORY TIME: A story time program for toddlers and caregivers will be offered from 10:30-11 a.m. in the Children’s Department at the Piqua Public Library.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The Thursday Book Discussion Club will meet the 3rd Thursday from 10:15-11:15 a.m. in the Founder’s Room at the Piqua Public Library.

