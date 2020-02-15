Firefighters battle garage blaze

TROY — A fire in a detached garage kept firefighters from Troy busy on Saturday evening.

Miami County 911 dispatchers sent firefighters and medics to a home at the corner of Bunker Hill and Skylark Drive just after 8 p.m.

Fire units and Troy police offices arrived minutes later and reported the garage as “fully involved’ with a home mere feet away. That home, along with a pair of adjacent homes, were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

“Our guys were able to put a quick stop to it,” said Troy Fire Chief Matt Simmons, “We had a structure that was about three feet away, but it didn’t get into the house.”

The house did suffer some heat damage from the flames, as did another nearby home.

“The homeowner said that he was working on an ATV,” Simmons said, “and it had a gas leak that hit an oscillating heater that started that (the fire).”

Simmons praised his firefighters for the quick knock-down of the fire. “Nobody injured, that’s a good thing, and everybody gets to sleep in their house tonight, so it’s a good night.” said Simmons.

Fire crews cleared the scene around 9:15 p.m.

Troy firefighters battle a garage fire on Bunker Hill Drive on Saturday evening. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/02/web1_021520mju_firre_bunkerhill.jpg Troy firefighters battle a garage fire on Bunker Hill Drive on Saturday evening. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/02/web1_MU2_5431.jpg https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/02/web1_MU2_5363.jpg