Dog thrown from moving truck

TROY — Deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in an alleged case of animal cruelty.

Deputy Sarah Fraley said that witnesses observed a small Chihuahua being thrown from the passenger side window of a pickup truck on State Route 41 near State Route 202 around 10:24 a.m. Monday.

The vehicle involved is described as “an older gray truck with a camper top.” The truck was possibly a Dodge Dakota or Chevrolet S-10.

The pair of witnesses stopped and picked up the dog, took it to their house, and called Miami County 911.

The animal was transported to Troy Animal Hospital for treatment. Doctors at Troy Animal Hospital said that the dog suffered head trauma and possible spinal disc injuries, as well as abrasions.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crime or has information about the vehicle or persons involved, is asked to contact either Deputy Fraley or Deputy Force at the sheriff’s office, or call Miami County 911’s non-emergency number at 440-9911.

