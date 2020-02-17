United Way kicks off ‘1 in a Million’ campaign

PIQUA — United Way of Miami County CEO Sean Ford has announced the United Way of Miami County has launched the “1 in a Million” campaign.

Ford explained that the campaign is “the most exciting, yet simple campaign they have ever done.” The United Way of Miami County is asking for 1 million people to donate just $1.

“The reason why we are doing this 1 in a Million campaign is because right now we are having to make a choice between spending less money on the community programs in Miami County, Ohio, or thinking outside the box to come up with new ways to support our community,” Ford said. “If this campaign goes well, it opens up the possibility for us to be able to serve even more programs and agencies in Miami County!”

To donate to the United Way of Miami County campaign.

• Log into Venmo and send $1 to @UWmco

• Go to the organization’s website at unitedwaymco.org/donate/

• Drop off your money at the office at 116 W. Franklin St, Troy, or mail to P.O. Box 36, Troy OH 45373

You can view the entire campaign launch video at https://youtu.be/hSqcV1KHwhM or go to any of their social media accounts for a shareable link.

The United Way’s social media accounts include Facebook @UnitedWayMCO; Instagram @UnitedWayMCO; Twitter @UnitedWayMCO; YouTube @United Way of Miami County Ohio.