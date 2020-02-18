Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Feb. 14

FAKE CASH: An officer recovered a counterfeit bill used at Penn Station on Feb. 13.

MEDS DESTROYED: An officer removed 32 pounds of medications from the drop off box located in the lobby. It was placed in property to be destroyed.

ANIMAL WELFARE: An officer responded to a report of possible animal abuse in the 1100 block of York Lane. The resident refused to allow the officer to check on the welfare of the dogs. The officer informed the resident she had an active warrant for her arrest and was placed into custody.

Feb. 15

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: Thomas Northrop, 35, of Dayton, was charged with fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property and fifth-degree felony possession of controlled substances.

DISORDERLY: Treshon Whitson, 23, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Feb. 16

POSSESSION: An officer charged Angel Lavey, 42, of Troy, with possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instrument.

THEFT: A theft was reported in the 500 block of South Mulberry Street.

POSSESSION: Brandon Brubaker, 34, of Washington Twp., was arrested for a probation violation, receiving stolen property, fail to appear warrant and possession of a drug abuse instrument at Sunoco on West Market Street.

An officer responded to the gas station on a report of a male slumped over the wheel of a vehicle.

POSSESSION: Zecharia Ellis, 42, at-large, was charged with inducing panic following an overdose and possession a drug abuse instrument in the 300 block of South Walnut Street. Ellis was located passed out on the front porch and allegedly used heroin. A syringe was located and he was transported to a hospital.

THEFT: Corbin Jamieson, 31, of Troy, was charged with theft at the American Legion Post 43.

OVERDOSE: Jennifer Johnson, 36, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic following an apparent overdose.

Officers responded to the Park Regency Apartments for an apparent overdose. Johnson was transported to the hospital.

Feb. 17

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: Cheyenne Smith, 21, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

DISORDERLY: Justin Williams, 39, of Sidney, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct at McDonald’s.