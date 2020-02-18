Young Masters on display at Hayner

Troy Junior High School art teachers Laura Cantrell and Gabbie Braun begin the process of hanging the 2020 Troy Area Schools Young Masters Art Show at the Troy Hayner Cultural Center on Tuesday afternoon. The exhibit, which opens on Friday, will feature art from K-12 students at Troy City Schools, Troy Christian Schools, St. Patrick, Miami Montessori, and Overfield. The show will be open from February 21 to March 29. “The idea is to display the best of the best of the works in each of our buildings,” said Jill Hartman, art teacher at Troy High School. There will be a family, invitation-only, reception on Monday February 24, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Troy Junior High School art teachers Laura Cantrell and Gabbie Braun begin the process of hanging the 2020 Troy Area Schools Young Masters Art Show at the Troy Hayner Cultural Center on Tuesday afternoon. The exhibit, which opens on Friday, will feature art from K-12 students at Troy City Schools, Troy Christian Schools, St. Patrick, Miami Montessori, and Overfield. The show will be open from February 21 to March 29. “The idea is to display the best of the best of the works in each of our buildings,” said Jill Hartman, art teacher at Troy High School. There will be a family, invitation-only, reception on Monday February 24, from 6-7:30 p.m. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/02/web1_021820mju_hayner_artshow.jpg Troy Junior High School art teachers Laura Cantrell and Gabbie Braun begin the process of hanging the 2020 Troy Area Schools Young Masters Art Show at the Troy Hayner Cultural Center on Tuesday afternoon. The exhibit, which opens on Friday, will feature art from K-12 students at Troy City Schools, Troy Christian Schools, St. Patrick, Miami Montessori, and Overfield. The show will be open from February 21 to March 29. “The idea is to display the best of the best of the works in each of our buildings,” said Jill Hartman, art teacher at Troy High School. There will be a family, invitation-only, reception on Monday February 24, from 6-7:30 p.m.