Tipp Council approves used rescue apparatus purchase

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Council approved a resolution to purchase used fire apparatus not to exceed $250,000 during its meeting on Tuesday.

The resolution states the Tipp City Fire Department evaluated its vehicle apparatus needs and determined a used vehicle would be more fiscally responsible than purchasing new fire equipment.

According to a letter from Cameron Haller, chief of Emergency Services, addressed to the council members, the used rescue equipment the department located that it would like to purchase would be used following motor vehicle crashes and during structure fires, as well as during technical rescue, hazardous materials, and carbon monoxide incidents. Purchasing the equipment would also allow the department to reduce its fleet.

It was not noted from where the department would purchase the fire equipment. According to Haller’s letter to council, “Competitive bidding is counter-productive when attempting to purchase used apparatus.” The department sought authorization to purchase a used rescue apparatus that met the department’s internal committee’s specificiations with the chief’s approval for an amount not to exceed $250,000. Haller noted the cost for similar apparatus purchased new ranged between $550,000 to $650,000.

Following that purchase, the council approved the replacement and upgrades of the city’s telephone system. The council approved a resolution authorizing City Manager Tim Eggleson to enter into a contract with Emery/Avaya Telecommunications for the purchase of, and five year support/maintenance for, telephone systems at a cost of $80,000. The telephone system the city purchased five years is no longer being supported by the manufacturer, Mitel, which purchased the telephone division from Toshiba.

Also during its meeting, the council approved an ordinance to make changes to Chapter 37 of the Codified Ordinances relating to employees who are not covered by a collective bargaining agreement. The city and various collective bargaining units recently negotiated wage increases of 2.5 percent each year for three years, and this ordinance would provide the same benefit to all non-bargaining employees until Chapter 37. The ordinance also addresses employees with dual classifications and sets their wages, such as firefighters and paramedics.

The council also held the first reading of an ordinance to rezone the property located at 3285 S. County Road 25-A, which is where the new Dollar General is expected to locate. The rezoning application was submitted by Compass Development Group, doing business as DG Troy, LLC, is seeking to rezone the property from general business to highway business. The site is 1.36 acres. and its intended use is a 9,100 square feet retail facility. They are seeking the zoning map change as part of its annexation into Tipp City, which will allow the business to connect to water and sewer facilities. This ordinance amends the current Zoning Classification for this property and is compatible with the Future Land Use Map of the adopted Comprehensive Master Development Plan.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

