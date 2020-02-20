Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department

Feb. 10

• McDonald’s, 127 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Los Pitayos, 2317 W. Main St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: In the walk-in cooler, containers of refried beans and Spanish rice were observed at 44°F. PIC stated those food items were taken from the steam table the night before cooled. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC discarded both food items.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: In the walk-in cooler, multiple containers of food were observed past their use-by-date. Ensure food is date marked and then only maintained for seven days, with day one being the day the food was prepared. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC discarded the food items.

• Sakai Japanese Bistro, 2303 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Feb. 11

• Miami County Inarceration Facility, 2042 N. County Road 25A, Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: The bucket and three compartment sink quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution concentrations were observed at 0.0 ppm. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC discarded both solutions and reset up the three compartment sink and bucket sanitizing solution at 200 ppm.

• Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, 439 N. Elm St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: In the walk-in cooler, a large container of chowder prepared on 2/10 was observed with an internal temperature of 45°F. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC reheated the chowder to above 165°F.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Multiple food items in multiple coolers were observed past their use-by-date. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC discarded those food items.

Corrected During Inspection: In the waitress area immediately outside the entrance/exit point from the kitchen dirt dish area, multi-use forks and spoons were observed with the food contact surfaces up. Place the handles up to prevent contamination of the food contact surfaces.

Repeat: Throughout the kitchen and back prep area, shelving units were observed with food, dust or grease build-up. Remove items from shelving units and clean.

Beneath the hot water sanitizing warewashing machine, water was observed leaking from the copper pipe. Repair or replace.

Critical: The bar ice bin and waitress station soda fountain ice bin were observed without air gaps. Place a 2 to 4 inch air gap between the drain lines and drains.

• Miami County Jail, 201 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: The shelving units in the kitchen along with the front of the ventilation hood were observed with dirt and dust debris build-up.

Repeat: In the walk-in cooler, the shelving units were observed with a black, mold-like substance build-up. Remove items and clean.

Feb. 12

• Tony’s Bada Bing, 132 E. Main St., Tipp City — Repeat: Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. Please obtain immediately.

Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at requried frequency. Soda gun and gun holder observed with severe mold build up at the time of inspection.

Critical; Repeat: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils observed in direct contact with mice droppings on food carts. Ice machine observed with build up at the time of inspection. Please clean and sanitize immediately.

Unapproved pesticide being used. All pest application shall be done by licensed pest applicator.

Unnecessary chemicals stored on premises. Observed pesticide and rodenticides in the food service operation. Please remove from facility immediately.

Repeat: Improper use of a rodent bait stations observed throughout kitchen and bar area. All rodent traps and bait stations shall be convered in the food service operation.

Critical: Presence of rodents and other pests observed throughout kitchen and storage areas. Pest control measures will be taken on reinspection scheduled 2.14.2020 with Terminex representative

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Please clean and sanitize nonfood contact surfaces.

Plumbing system does not comply with the Ohio plumbing code. Ice bin needs properly air-gapped.

Plumbing system does not comply with the Ohio plumbing code. Observed grease trap not connected. Contact state registered plumber licensed in Miami County to address issue.

Facility not maintained clean. Outdoor bar area dirty and needing cleaned at the time of inspection.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Please address integrity concerns with coving as soon as possible.

Bar area not maintained clean. Clean as often as necessary to prevent build-up.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Area between ice machine and mop basin observed with floor in disrepair. Wall by back door to bar with damaged FRP board coming loose from wall. Please repair building integrity issues.

Light intensity less than fifty foot candles in required areas. Please repair or replace light above pizza convection oven.

Repeat: FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection. Please obtain immediately.

• Holly’s Cafe & Carryout, 112 N. Main St., Casstown — Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Multiple food items in the walk-in cooler were observed past their use-by-date. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC began the process of discarding those food items.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Multiple food items in the walk-in cooler and the sliced deli meat in the low boy prep cooler were observed without date markings. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC began the process of date marking or discarded those food items.

In the utensil drawer, cooking and serving utensils were observed scattered. Store utensils all facing one way.

The cooking and serving utensil drawer was observed with food debris build-up. Remove utensils and clean.

The back kitchen hand sink along with the one located near the cooking area were observed not properly sealed to the adjacent wall. Seal with 100% silicone caulking.

Repeat: The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with food, dust debris and grease build-up: 1. The shelving units between the prep coolers on the line 2. The shelving units fixed to the walls 3. The bottom shelving of prep tables. – Ensure items are moved and detail cleaned is preformed.

Repeat: Throughout the kitchen and storage areas, unnecessary items were observed. Remove any unnecessary items from the premises and place any personal items in separate areas.

In the cooking area, the floors and walls were observed with food debris and grease build-up. Also, beneath the reach-in freezer in the dirty dish area, the floor was observed with food debris build-up.

The light bulbs in the food holding area were observed uncovered and not shatter-proof. Replace with shatter-proof light bulbs or cover. If believe light bulbs are shatter-proof, provide documentation that they meet criteria.

• Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City — The two handsinks in the cooking area and then the handsink in the holding/prep area were observed with a water temperature around 87°F. All handsinks shall have a water temperature of at least 100°F.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: In the last hot holding unit, two containers of ranch baked beans, two containers of queso dip and then one pan of pulled pork were observed hold between 130°F and 132°F. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC began the process of reheating all the food items.

• Speedway, 1000 W. Main St., Tipp City — Repeat: The shelving units along with fan units in the walk-in cooler were observed with a black, mold-like substance build-up. Remove items and clean.

The shelving units in the back storage area and then the ones in the dirty dish area were observed with dirt and dust debris build-up. Remove items and clean.

Critical: The soda fountain ice machine was observed without an air gap between the drain and drain lines. Place a 2 to 4 inch air gap between the drain lines and drain.

The floor in the area with the 3 compartment sink was observed with a black build-up. Clean.

The ceiling in the walk-in cooler was observed with dust and a black, mold-like substance build-up. Move items and clean the ceiling.

Feb. 13

• Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 2313 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: A gap was observed in the outer corner of the back kitchen door (between the door, threshold and door frame). Replace door, door frame or threshold to eliminate gap.

In the clean utensil drawers, food debris build-up was observed. Remove utensils and clean. Ensure the utensils and recleaned and resanitized.

Reach-in coolers, food storage containers and other pieces of equipment in the kitchen were observed with food debris and grease build-up on the exterior surfaces. Also, storage shelving units in the dirty dish area were observed with dirt and dust debris build-up. Ensure exterior surfaces of equipment and shelving units are frequently cleaned.

The kitchen chemical sanitizing warewashing machine was observed leaking water onto the floor. Repair to prevent the pooling of water.

Critical: In the following areas, ice machines or bins were observed without air gaps. Install air gaps between the drain lines of the ice machines or bins and floor drains: 1. The kitchen ice machine 2. The dinning room waitress stations soda fountain machines 3. The bar ice bins

The walk-in freezer ceiling and back walls were observed with ice build-up. At the time of inspection, a refrigeration professional, who was present, stated in his professional opinion the panels needed to evaluated or inspected for areas where humidity could be entering the freezer. When able (according to professional, during the summer), have walk-in freezer inspected and repaired.

The back dry storage room (previously a walk-in) was observed with water leaking from the ceiling. Repair or replace to prevent water leaks. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC separated the single-serve items to prevent contamination.

Feb. 14

• Clopay Building Products Pan 1 Market C, 1400 W. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 1759 W. Main St., Troy — The bar ice bin legs were observed in disrepair. Repair or replace to ensure proper function.

In the walk-in freezer, ice build-up was observed on the fan unit. Also, ice build-up was observed on the walk-in freezer food and door frame. Have the unit and door/door frame evaluated and then repaired or replaced.

The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with food debris and grease build-up: 1. The hard-to-reach surfaces of the coolers on the cooking line 2. The internal surfaces of the bottom section of the fryers 3. The back kitchen shelving unit – Ensure items are moved and then the above surfaces are cleaned.

Critical: The kitchen ice machine was observed without an air gap between the ice machine drain line and floor drain. Place an air gap between the drain line and floor drain.

Throughout the kitchen, in the beer and food coolers and then in the bar area, inadequate amounts of grout were observed. Also, in the same areas broken or cracked floor tiles were observed. Replace any broken or cracked floor tiles and then install floor grout.

In the beer and food walk-in coolers, the ceiling/roof was observed leaking water. Repair or replace the ceiling or roof in the beer and food walk-in coolers.

Throughout the kitchen, fiberglass reinforced panels (FRP) were observed with deteriorating paint. Also, deteriorating paint was observed on the walls of the beer cooler.

The floor and walls behind and beneath the cooking equipment were observed with food debris and grease build-up.

In the walk-in freezer, ice build-up was observed on the ceiling. Have the panels inspected, and if necessary, resealed.

• Tony’s Bada Bing, 132 E. Main St., Tipp City — (Follow-up inspection) Repeat: Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. Please obtain immediately.

Critical; Repeat: Presence of rodents and other pests observed throughout kitchen and storage areas. Pest control measures will be taken on reinspection scheduled 2-14-2020 with Terminex representative.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Please clean and sanitize nonfood contact surfaces.

Plumbing system does not comply with the Ohio plumbing code. See comments in inspection report.

Repeat: Plumbing system does not comply with the Ohio plumbing code. Ice bin needs properly air-gapped.

Repeat: Plumbing system does not comply with the Ohio plumbing code. Observed grease trap not connected. Contact state registered plumber licensed in Miami County to address issue.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Area between ice machine and mop basin observed with floor in disrepair. Wall by back door to bar with damaged FRP board coming loose from wall. Please repair building integrity issues.

Repeat: Bar area not maintained clean. Clean as often as necessary to prevent build-up.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Outdoor bar area dirty and needing cleaned at the time of inspection.

Repeat: Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Please address integrity concerns with coving as soon as possible.

Repeat: Light intensity less than fifty foot candles in required areas. Please repair or replace light above pizza convection oven.

Repeat: FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection. Please obtain immediately.

• Buffalo Jack’s, 137 S. High St., Covington — Repeat: In the upstairs storage area, unnecessary items and litter were observed. Because of the unnecessary items, harborage areas for pests were provided. Remove the unnecessary items and litter.

• Dunaway’s Beef & Ale, 508 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual certified in Level Two (Managerial) Food Safety. Have an individual obtain the Level Two Food Safety Certification.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Multiple food items in the walk-in cooler and then the reach-in prep coolers were observed without date markings or with improper date markings. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC redated or dated those food items.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Multiple food items in the walk-in and reach-in prep coolers were observed past their use-by date. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC discarded those food items.

Throughout the kitchen, bar area and basement, dead cockroaches were observed. Remove any dead pest from the facility. This includes dead pests on glue traps, on tape, etc.

In the basement, boxes of single-serve items were observed being stored on the floor. Ensure items are at least six inches off the floor.

In the kitchen, the cooking and serving utensil storage containers were observed with food debris build-up. Also, in the bar area single serve utensil storage containers were observed with food debris build-up. Remove utensils, clean the storage containers. Ensure the utensils are recleaned and resanitized.

Repeat: The cutting boards on the prep coolers were observed with scratches and scoring. Replace or resurface.

Repeat: The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with dust debris and grease build-up: 1. The shelving units throughout the kitchen 2. The shelving below the steam table 3. The surfaces on the underside of the steam table 4. The shelving units located in the bar area 5. The surfaces on the underside of the deli slicer (food debris build-up also).

In the basement a drainage pipe no longer in use was observed in disrepair. Repair or cap off.

The walls and floor behind the beneath the cooking equipment were observed with food and dust debris along with grease build-up. Clean the walls and floors.

The ceiling in the kitchen was observed with food debris build-up. Clean the kitchen ceiling.

Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual on hand who had Level One (PIC) Food Safety Certification. Have an individual on hand at all times who is either Level One or Level Two (Managerial).

Feb. 15

• Troy Fish & Game, 2618 LeFevre Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

Feb. 5

• Waffle House, 1232 E. Ash St., Piqua — The following food contact surfaces need cleaning: metal stem thermometer, food containers and vegetable cutter. Non-food grade equipment used to mix batter. Equipment must be food grade NSF approved. Provide thermometer so dish washer temperature can be monitored. The following items need cleaning: prep unit, walk in cooler, dishwasher rack. Water standing in walk in cooler. Repair. Food containers put away wet. Allow to dry before nesting. The floor in the store room needs cleaning.

• El Herradero, 1598 Covington Ave., Piqua — Observed raw eggs stored above produce in two-door refrigerator. Store raw eggs below produce that isn’t cooked at as high a temperature. Container of lemons stored in ice used for human consumption. Do not store things in ice people will eat. Observed ready to eat TCS foods with out dates, ex. salsa, cut tomatoes, cut lettuce. Date ready to eat TCS foods with date opened or made. The following food contact surface need cleaning: ice paddles and slicers. Observed food employee start to cut raw beef with a knife previously used to cost raw chicken.

Feb. 7

• Red Roof Inn and Suites, 902 Scott Drive, Piqua — The waffle batter is being held at 48 degrees. Keep all TCS foods below 41 degrees at all times to prevent bacterial growth. Discard. Hard boiled ready to eat eggs do not have a date. Must date all ready to eat TCS foods with date opened. Discard after seven days. Provide sanitizer so items can properly sanitized. Provide metal stem thermometer so food temperatures can be monitored. The counter tops need to be cleaned. the drain on the three-compartment sink is leaking. Repair.Provide paper towels at kitchen hand sink. Provide soap at kitchen hand sink.

• Stillwater Valley Catering 100 N. Sunset Drive, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Monitor TCS food temperatures closely during transportation.

• KFC, 1251 E. Ash St., Piqua — The exterior of the mixer needs to be cleaned. The shelves in the walk in cooler need cleaning. Observed cracked and broken food containers. Do no use these items when they break. Discard. Be sure to thoroughly wash, rinse and sanitize equipment.