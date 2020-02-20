Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• YOUNG MASTERS: The Young Masters exhibit will open at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. This exhibit showcases nearly 300 selected works completed by Troy students from kindergarten through twelfth grade. All artwork being displayed was completed during this school year and includes drawing, painting, printmaking, collage, sculpture, ceramics and mixed media. Participating schools are Troy City Schools, Troy Christian Schools, St. Patrick Elementary School and The Overfield School. The exhibit will continue through March 29.

• KEEP MOVING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer the Keep Moving exercise class, instructed by Vicki Hand beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room. The fee is $1 per person.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will have billiards at 9:30 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• BINGO: Bingo begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a Lunch & Learn program.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• CHILI: The Troy Fish & Game will offer chili beginning at 6 p.m.

• FISH FRY: St. Teresa Church, 6925 U.S. Route 36, Covington, will offer a fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Dinners will include fish, green beans, applesauce and a roll. The cost is $7 and coffee is included. Desserts and drinks are extra.

• SOUP: Enjoy a variety of soups along with a salad at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and the cost is $8.

Saturday

• STEAK DINNER : The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-Bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• WINTER PLANTS: The Miami County Park District will hold a Wild Winter Plants program from 2-3:30 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. Once the leaves fall, trees and other plants become more challenging to identify. Join park naturalist Tom Hissong and venture out into nature to learn the skill of tree and plant identification using characteristics other than leaves and flowers. If you have always wanted to learn how to ID trees and non woody plants this adult program is for you! Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. An appointment is necessary by calling ((37) 667-0339. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• LASAGNA DINNER: A lasagna dinner and bingo will be offered at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, Conover. The meal will be served from 5-7 p.m. and will include lasagna, salad, garlic toast, dessert and drink. Meals will be $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. Carry-outs will be available. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. with 20 games for 25 cents a board or $1 for 50/50 cash games.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson will help keep the winter blood supply “Donor Strong” by hosting a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• RIBS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer barbecue ribs beginning at 6 p.m.

• BOOK SALE: First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St, Troy, will have a book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. First UCC’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Team has hardback and paperback books including fiction, non-fiction, cooking and children’s books. Hardback books are $1 each or three for $2.50. Paperback are 50 cents each or three for a $1. Beginning at 2 p.m., there will be a dollar-a-bag going out of business sale. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible. All proceeds benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

• TENDERLOINS: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Association will offer a Texas tenderloin, fries, and applesauce meal for $8. Meals are dine-in or carry-out. Serving begins at 5 p.m. and will continue until around 7 p.m. For more information, contact Chief Jon Adams at 606-0919.

• MUSIC BINGO: Come for supper and stay for music bingo. Order from the menu for reasonable prices from 6:30-8 p.m. Play music bingo at 7 p.m. The fun starts at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• GOOD GRUB: Good Grub Club returns after a holiday break from 10 a.m. to noon. Students age 9-13 will enjoy learning to cook simple delicious treats and meals. Sign-ups are required along with liability waiver signed by parents before students can participate.

• LET’S MOVE: Learn how exercise and nutrition can play a role in cancer prevention from 9:45-10:30 a.m. at the Bradford Community Club, 149 Miami Ave., Bradford. An exercise physiologist and registered dietician will be on-site to answer questions and lead the group in a short exercise. Bring tennis shoes. This free event is sponsored by the Upper Valley Medical Center Cancer Committee and Bradford Community Club. For more information, call Caitlin Conway at (937) 440-4819.

• PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Bradford Lions and Bradford Athletic Boosters will offer a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon in the Bradford School Auditeria. The menu consists of all-you-can-eat pancakes served with whole hog sausage, scrambled eggs, applesauce, and drink (coffee or orange drink). Cost for adults is $7 and students pay $6. Kids under 5 eat for free. Lions’ profits will go toward a scholarship, and boosters will continue to use their funds for the athletic department.

Sunday

• COMMUNITY CONCERT: The Musician’s Club of Troy honors recital will be at 2 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Members of the Musician’s Club of Troy will honor outstanding local music students. Roberts will play old time, classical and popular tunes on the hammered dulcimer with friends joining in.

• WILD ART: Please join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers to paint a portrait of “Our Nest” of two bluebirds and their nestlings on a 16-inch-by-20-inch canvas from 1-4 p.m. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide you as you paint. This opportunity is $35 per person, (ages 13-adult), and includes refreshments and all materials. Deadline for registration and payment is Saturday, Feb. 22 by 5 p.m. (cash or check only). All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• CARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will be a meal site at 11 a.m. and offer Bridge and Hand & Foot at 1 p.m.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 8-11 a.m. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

Monday

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will host Piqua Police Chief Rick Byron with an overview of 2019 at noon at the Piqua Chamber of Commerce’s board room, 326 N. Main St., Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• STEAM: The J.R. Clarke Library will be presenting a STEAM home schooling program and instruction in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math. Each session will be from 12:30-2 p.m. Retired Covington educator Laurie Deubner (Miami County Park District staff and science guru) and James Courts (degree in Engineering, STEAM aficionado and the husband of JRC staff librarian Charity Courts) will be heading up the instruction. Sign up your child so that appropriate material can be ordered for each session at 473-2226.

• MEATLESS MONDAY: The Miami County Park District will hold its Meatless Monday Cooking cla rom 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Meatless Mondays are a fun and communal way to learn a new way of cooking that helps contribute to a sustainable future. This cooking class is for adults who are interested in learning to cook vegetarian and vegan meals. Come prepare and share a vegetarian meal and build your recipe collection! There is a $10 fee to cover the cost of recipe ingredients. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. or 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 663-4349. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• MOVIE NIGHT: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for family movie night at the library at 6 p.m. for a movie and some popcorn. “Toy Story 4” is rated G and runs for 100 minutes. Registration is required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 128, or register online at tmcpl.org.

• NOVEL CONVERSATIONS: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. for Novel Conversations to discuss this month’s suggested reading “H is for Hawk,” by Helen Macdonald. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112 to learn more.

• BRATWURST: Choose a bratwurst or a polish sausage, both served with french fries at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and serving starts at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

• CHAMBER CONCERT: A free Drawing Room Chamber Concert with Amanda Roberts and Friends will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Breth blends sounds from folk, alternative, pop, and soul. Free.

• ADULT COLORING: Join staff for adult coloring at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring life’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided. Call 339-0502, Ext.117, for more information. No registration required.

• STORY TIME: Join staff for winter story time session at 11 a.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• STORY TIME: J.R. Clarke Library will have retired teacher Laurie Deubner as its StoryTime teacher and Sherry Angle will assist her. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes at 9 and 10 a.m.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors offer crafts at 9 a.m.; hoop fitness at 11 a.m.; Lunch and Learn with a program about the Flood of 1913 by the Troy Historical Society; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• EUCHRE: Euchre begins at 10 a.m., and will be a tournament with prizes, at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center. Blood pressure screenings will be offered from 9-10 a.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• PARENT SESSION: Parents of elementary/junior high age can come to the J. R. Clarke Public Library for a session on books, materials, DVD’s, etc. that the library has available to help your child in school. Sessions will be offered at 12:30 or 6:30 p.m. Come look and ask questions. The meeting will take place in the J.R. Clarke Alcove on the upper floor. Light refreshments will be served.

• GRAND OPENING: Innovation Station will have a grand opening from 5-7 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Make plans to come tour the newly renovated space, see the equipment available for use, and get to know the policies and procedures for using this creative space. The Innovation Station is a Maker Space, full of equipment and tools to foster creativity, tinkering and thinking in adults and children.

• PANCAKE DINNER: Join others at St. Paul’s Church, 500 N. Downing St., Piqua, as the youth of the church sponsor a “Fat Tuesday” Pancake Dinner from 5-7 p.m. Meals are $6 per person or $10 for two; children 3 and under eat free. The church is handicapped accessible.

Wednesday

• MEET THE CANDIDATE: Meet the Candidate night, sponsored by Leadership Troy Alumni, is scheduled for at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy Junior High School gymnasium. While this is an informational forum and not a debate, written questions from the audience will be accepted. The program will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. and will last 90 minutes. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Doors to the Troy Junior High, 556 North Adams St., Troy, open at 7 p.m. The event is to be aired live on WPTW FM 98.1 and on WTJN 107.1 FM. It will also be videotaped for playback Troy Community Television On Demand.

• KEEP MOVING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer the Keep Moving exercise class, instructed by Vicki Hand beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room. The fee is $1 per person.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers from 5-9 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings, 2313 W. Main St., Troy, for this month’s dine to donate. Buffalo Wild Wings will donate a percentage of the sales to Brukner Nature Center when a flier is presented, shown on your phone or if you simply mention Brukner Nature Center when ordering. Fliers are available at the Interpretive Building or online at www.bruknernaturecenter.com. Money raised will be used to help support the wildlife ambassadors at Brukner Nature Center.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer games at 9:30 a.m.; strength class and line dancing at 10 a.m; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. or 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 667-3826. Help also will be offered at the Troy-Miami County Public Library from 4:30-6:30 p..m. by appointment by calling (937) 703-3887. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• SANDWICH: Loose meat sandwiches will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings cost $4 and include chips and a pickle. The post opens at 3 p.m.

Thursday

• CRAFTERS DELIGHT: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer a Crafter’s Delight program from 6:30-8 p.m. If you enjoy a specific craft, such as knitting, embroidery, crochet, quilting, quilling, stamping, scrap booking or anything you else you may attend and work on your projects. For questions, call 473-2226.

• TRAVEL TALK: Travel Talk: Vietnam will be offered from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Join travel enthusiast Rebecca as she shares her most recent international trip to Thailand.

• SOUPER SOUPS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper Soups program from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district health and wellness specialist to learn how to make delicious, healthy and gluten-free soups that can be enjoyed now or frozen for later. Class minimum 3 and maximum 6. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BOARD MEETING: The Tipp City Seniors have a board meeting followed by a lunch and program with the Alzheimer’s Association on “Warning Signs.”

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 698-5515. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• TENDERLOINS: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Association will offer a Texas tenderloin, fries, and applesauce meal for $8. Meals are dine-in or carry-out. Serving begins at 5 p.m. and will continue until around 7 p.m. For more information, contact Chief Jon Adams at 606-0919.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad is one of the favorites offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. and the cost is $5. Stay and test your skills at Euchre. 7 p.m. for $5.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Knights of St. John will help sustain the winter blood supply with a community blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 S. Wayne St., Piqua. The blood drive includes platelets, plasma, and now double red blood cell donations. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• BOOK CLUB: Rush’s Rowdy Readers book club will meet from 5-6 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. This lively group of young adults welcomes anyone to join them, especially if you are struggling with your reading skills. No sign ups are required. The Rowdy Readers meet every Thursday in the community room.

• CARD: Senior citizens will meet to play cards from 1-3 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library.

• ESSENTIAL OILS: Hannah Pennington will be holding an essential oils make and take workshop at 6:30 p.m. Participants will make a dry shampoo and make-up removal wipes using essential oils. The cost of the workshop is $12 per person and registration by Monday, Febr. 24 is required. Call ((37) 448-2612 to sign up.

• MEETING: The Miami County Park District will hold their next board of commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. at the Lost Creek Reserve located at 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. A work session will begin at 8 a.m. For more information, contact the park district at 335-6273.

Feb. 28

• COMMUNITY CONCERT: A Community Concert with Cory Breth will be offered at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be $12.

• KEEP MOVING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer the Keep Moving exercise class, instructed by Vicki Hand beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room. The fee is $1 per person.

• SOUPER-WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper-Walk program at 7 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will have billiards at 9:30 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• BINGO: Bingo begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a Taste of Elegance program at 1 p.m. and birthday celebration.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza beginning at 6 p.m.

• PORK CHOP: Enjoy a stuffed pork chop meal at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings cost $8 and begins at 6 p.m.

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, Piqua, will hold a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors (55 and over); $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs available for $8. The school is handicapped accessible.

Feb. 29

• SPAGHETTI: The Troy Fish & Game will offer spaghetti and meatballs beginning at 6 p.m.

