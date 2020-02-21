Edison State to hold screening of agricultural film

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Agriculture Department will be hosting a screening of the independent film, “SILO” on Monday, March 9, 6-8 p.m. in the Robinson Theater of the Piqua campus. The event is being offered free of charge, will include refreshments, and is open to the community.

“SILO” is the first-ever feature film about a grain entrapment, a possible tragedy agricultural communities face every day.

Inspired by true events, “SILO” tells the story of Cody Rose, an 18-year-old who falls victim to a grain entrapment incident in a small American farm town. As grain turns to quicksand, family, neighbors, and first responders must put aside their differences to rescue Cody from drowning in the crop that has sustained their community for generations.

In addition to the screening, a guided conversation will follow the film using discussion led by industry professionals and first responders. The post-film discussion is designed to address the safety issues as well as other themes in the film that affect people in agricultural communities.

“Throughout the farming community, it’s often hard to talk about grain entrapment because so many people have been hurt or killed … the movie will be something that people can really learn from,” said a representative of World-Grain.com.

Community is not only at the heart of “SILO,” but is the core principle driving its unique distribution strategy. The challenge of reaching a wide audience with an independent film has never been greater, and SILO filmmakers aim to team up with community organizers to both educate and entertain rural audiences nationwide.

Before the event at 4:30 p.m., a Grain C.A.R.T. tour will be open to the public, with doors to the Robinson Theater opening at 5 p.m.

This event is being made possible by contributions from The Anderson’s, Cargill, Nationwide Insurance, Shelby County Farm Bureau, and Miami East FFA Alumni.

Event partners include the OSU Extension Offices of Darke, Miami, and Shelby County; the OSU Agricultural Safety and Health Programs; the Ohio Farm Bureau; the Upper Valley Career Center Agriculture Programs; Miami East High School FFA; and the Miami and Darke County Farm Bureaus.

For more information about this hosted screening, email Brad Lentz, Edison State Agriculture Program Director/Instructor at blentz2@edisonohio.edu<mailto:blentz2@edisonohio.edu> or call (778) 7866. An online RSVP is available at www.facebook.com/EdisonStateAg<http://www.facebook.com/EdisonStateAg>.