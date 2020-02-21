Event to focus on William Henry Harrison

PIQUA — “An Evening with the General: William Henry Harrison,” will be offered at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16 in the Fort Piqua Plaza Ballroom, an event of the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency.

In 1793, an acquaitance was made that would last a lifetime. This was when a young John Johnston met an aide to General Anthony Wayne — William Henry Harrison. From that meeting a friendship developed between Harrison and Johnston that would last until then President Harrison passed away one month into his presidency in 1841.

This relationship saw both men rise to various levels of influence and power on both the western frontier and the broader American stage. On Thursday, April 16 scholar, historian, and actor Frank Butwin will bring General William Henry Harrison to life for the Johnston Farm Friends Council. Butwin will share stories of Harrison’s life before and during the time he and Johnston were friends. Many people know the name Harrison, but may not be aware of all he was a part of throughout his life, that he was in Piqua on several occasions, or how much he and John Johnston’s paths crossed through history.

The evening will begin with the scholar as Harrison followed by a Q&A session for the general and then as the scholar himself. Seats for this event will be available through Monday, April 13 by calling the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency at (937) 773-2522. Spots for the evening are $30 or $25 for Johnston Farm Friends and Ohio History Connection members.