Miami East renews contracts

CASSTOWN — The Miami East Local Schools Board of Education approved the superintendent and treasurer contracts following an executive session on Feb. 18.

The board renewed Dr. Todd Rappold’s contract for five years commencing on Aug. 1, 2020 and ending on July 21, 2025. Rappold has been employed by the district since 2003. His current salary is $120,820 and will increase at the same rate as the Miami East Education Association contract, which was approved in April 2019 and is effective through 2023.

The board also renewed Treasurer Lisa Fahncke’s contract for two years ending on July 31, 2022. The contract includes 156 days per contract year, and Fahncke is scheduled to work Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The contract states the position shall be considered as a regular full-time position. Her annual salary is $70,714.80.

For both contracts, the board will evaluate job performance once a year.

Rappold https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/02/web1_todd-rappold-CMYK.jpg Rappold

Dr. Todd Rappold’s contract renewed through 2023

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Sunday News; all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Sunday News; all rights reserved.