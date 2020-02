Troy Pop Rocks jump for joy

All schedule information is provided by the Troy Pop Rocks. For more information, visit troypoprocks.com.

• OHSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament, Schottenstein Center, Columbus, March 20, time to be determined.

• OHSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament, St. John Arena, Columbus, March 13, time to be determined.

• University of Auburn at University of Tennessee, men’s basketball, March 7 at noon.

• St. Bonaventure University at University of Dayton, women’s basketball, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

• Virginia Tech University at Duke University, men’s basketball, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m.

Their remaining performances include the following:

While their local season has finished, the Troy Pop Rocks’ performances will continue at universities and state tournaments through March. They will close their 11th season season on back-to-back weekends at the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) state basketball tournaments on March 13 (girls) and March 20 (boys).

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today

Members of the Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team perform the human jump rope trick during a halftime performance on Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center during a boys basketball game between Troy and

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News

The Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team performs Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News

The Troy Pop Rocks’ Emily May performs during the team’s show Feb. 14 at the Trojan Activities Center.

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Troy Pop Rocks Jump Rope Team performs at the Piqua High School’s Garbry Gym on Feb. 7.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Members of Troy Pop Rocks entertain the crowd at Garbry Gym earlier this month.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News

Upside down or right side up, Troy Pop Rocks never fails to impress crowds.

Nationally-renowned Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team in its 11th season