Dancing with the Piqua Stars set

PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council’s premier fundraiser is in full swing.

Six couples are dancing for the 2020 Dancing with the Piqua Stars event, sponsored by Hartzell Propeller. With the dancers having planned many different fundraisers, it will all come down to Saturday, April 18 and the two performances at Romer’s Piqua on 201 RM Davis Parkway.

Dancing this year will be Candi Etter and Brett Marrs, Veronica Gaier and Kyle Magoteaux, Katie Voisinet and John Voisinet, Kat Weber and Jeremy Weber, Carla Zugelder and Miles Dixon, and Pam Cornett and Chris Shoulders.

Candi Etter is an accounting clerk with the city of Piqua and will be retiring at the end of February. After that she will be working at Candi’s Creations where she will be creating sweet treats. Candi graduated from Bradford High School and Edison State Community College where she obtained a degree in office administration. When she isn’t creating confections in her spare time she likes to bike, garden, do Zumba and spend time with her family. Candi said she is looking forward to participating in Dancing with the Piqua Stars because she enjoys dancing and having fun.

Brett Marrs is a detective with the Piqua Police Department. He earned a bachelor of xcience degree in Law Enforcement from the University of Indianapolis after graduating from Piqua High School. He is married to Alice and together they have six kids. He enjoys football, sports, shooting, hunting, fishing and Speedway coffee.

Veronica Gaier is in her 15th year teaching at Piqua City Schools. She currently is a sixth-grade science teacher at Piqua Central Intermediate School. She has been married for 17 years and has two daughters and a Yorkie named Bear. Veronica grew up in Columbia and was an exchange student in 1998 at Houston High School. She has an associate’s degree from Edison State Community College in Early Childhood Education, a degree in Middle Childhood Education from The University of Dayton and a master’s degree in Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment from Walden University. In addition to her teaching license, she has a license in school administration and is a graduate of HEART of a Leader (Team 654).

In her free time she likes social gatherings with friend and enjoys reading, watching movies and learning new trends in education. Veronica, although hesitant at first, said she is participating in Dancing with the Piqua Stars because she is excited to be part of this event and promote further opportunities for the students of Piqua City Schools and the community to experience creative outlets and the diversity of human skill that art programs provide.

Kyle Magoteaux is an engineering manager at Hartzell Propeller. He, his wife and four kids, live in Piqua. Kyle is a graduate of Piqua High School and has earned both a bachelor of science degree in Mechanical Engineering and a master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Dayton. When he isn’t involved with activities for his children, Kyle likes to golf and read. He is participating in Dancing with the Piqua Stars because he said everyone said he would regret not doing it, and his wife is a Dancing with the Piqua Stars alumnus.

Katie Voisinet is a former Licensed Practical Nurse having worked in a cardiologists office while her husband John was deployed. Since his return, Katie has been involved in home schooling their four children. Katie enjoys do-it-yourself projects including giving old furniture a fresh makeover. She is participating this year because she loves to dance and is honored to be nominated and for the opportunity to support her community and the Piqua Arts Council.

John Voisinet is the part-owner of Piqua and Celina Store N’ Lock in addition to being an Ohio National Guard First sergeant. He is a graduate of Piqua High School and is married to Katie. In his free time, he likes to play volleyball, hangout with family, ride motorcycles, and shoot guns. John is participating because he said he likes the opportunity to build community and relationships.

Kat Weber works at the Miami County Safety Building in Troy and is a parole officer. She is a graduate of Carrol High School in Dayton after moving to Ohio from Texas. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and a master’s degree in Applied Behavioral Science. She has been married to Jeremy for three years. Kat is an avid runner and was roped into Dancing by her friends and husband, but she looks forward to supporting the Piqua Arts Council and their community efforts.

Jeremy Weber is a police lieutenant with the Piqua Police Department. He is a graduate of Sidney High School and has an associate’s degree in Criminal Justice from Rhodes State in Lima. He is married to Kat and they have two sons. Jeremy likes to run and lift weights in his free time when he isn’t spending it with friends and family. Jeremy has been asked several times to participate in Dancing with the Piqua Stars and after having a few friends do it, said he decided it was his time to do it as well.

Carla Zugelder is steel salesperson at Miami Valley Steel. She has two grown children and four grandchildren that she sees almost daily. Carla is a graduate of Vandalia-Butler High School. She has been employed by Burlington Norther Air Freight at the Dayton International Airport, Summit Airlines out of Philadelphia, Pa., and Fed Ex. In her free time, Carla watches her grandchildren, spends time with family and friends, volunteers, listens to music (especially blues festivals), rides motorcycles, hikes and goes camping. Carla is participating because she’s always wanted to learn how to dance and loves the opportunity to help the community that she takes great pride in.

Miles Dixon is an account manager at Miami Valley Steel. He is a graduate of Elkins High School in Houston, Texas, and has a bachelor of science degree from Wright State University. Miles likes to work out, travel, try new restaurants and involved in training youth and basketball and mentoring. He’s said he’s participating because his boss, Lou Moran, asked him to and he wants to help raise money for the Piqua Arts Council.

The director of Rehabilitation Services at Upper Valley Medical Center, Pam Cornett graduated high school in Syracuse, N.Y., has a bachelor’s degree in Physical Therapy from State University of New York at Buffalo and a master’s degree in Hospital and Health Administration from Xavier University. Pam has two grown children and dog named Stitch. Pam is a ballroom dancer and also enjoys traveling, gardening and cooking. She said she’s participating because her friend Gail Peterson asked her to be involved and she liked being able to support the Piqua Community through something she loves.

On-air pPersonality for WPTW Classic Hits 98.1, Chris Shoulders is a graduate of Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Ind., and has a bachelor’s degree in Communications from the University of Indianapolis. He enjoys playing video games, handing out with his girlfriend Paige and her dogs, along with working out and eating obnoxiously unhealthy foods. Chris said he is participating to prove that radio hosts have dance moves, too.

Tickets for this year’s Dancing with the Piqua Stars are on sale on at Readmore’s Hallmark. Tickets for the dessert matinee will be $10 with doors opening at 12:15 p.m. and the show starting at 1 p.m. Tickets for the dinner performance are $30 each with doors at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and the competition starting at 8 p.m. To vote for your favorite star couple, visit www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/dancing-with-the-piqua-stars.html or see any of the stars. For more information about this year’s Dancing with the Piqua Stars, contact the Piqua Arts Council’s office at (937) 773-9630.

