Tipp City man killed in crash

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Police identified the man killed in a crash near Huber Heights Saturday.

According to police, the victim is 20-year-old Jonah Dobbs of Tipp City. The crash happened on State Route 40 just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say officers arrived and found Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies already at the scene. The driver, later identified as Dobbs, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, speed does appear to be the cause of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Jonah Dobbs, 20, killed in single car accident