Area briefs

Costie to speak

TROY — Glenn A. Costie, president of the American Veterans Heritage Center, located at the historic Dayton VA Medical Center, will speak at the monthly coffee and doughnuts event at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 4 at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

Costie will present a program about the mission of the American Veterans Heritage Center and the work they are doing to erect a statue of Lincoln of the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center.

Their mission is to honor the accomplishments of veterans while preserving a priceless piece of national and local history — the Soldiers Home located at the VA Medical Center in Dayton.

Learn more on the center at AmericanVeteransHeritage.org or on Facebook at American Veterans Heritage Center.

An elevator is available for use.

For more information on the museum, visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com, visit 107 W. Main St, Troy, or call (937) 332-8852.

Balance workshop offered

PIQUA — In conjunction with the Easter Seals Association, the YWCA will be offering an eight-week “A Matter of Balance Workshop” beginning Tuesday, March 3, from 2-4 p.m. The class, open to men and women of any age, is designed to help participants manage falls and increase activity levels.

Many adults who have had surgeries on the knees, hips and back, as well as those experiencing the normal aging process, are fearful of losing their balance or have actually fallen,” said YWCA Executive Director Leesa Baker. “Class members are taught to view falls and the fear of falling as something they can overcome and are given ways to be less afraid so they can continue their normal daily routines.”

Group sessions will help participants practice getting up and down on seats; making ankle rolls to strengthen these valuable joints; not getting up too fast in order to maintain equilibrium; and, most importantly taking their time. In addition, the group will do workbook activities and share their concerns. “All of these activities will help class members continue to do what they had been doing and not stop because of the fear of losing their balance,” she added.

Fees are available for both members ($15) and non-members ($2). For more information or to register for the class, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St., or call 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

Cemetery clean up to begin

TROY — City staff will begin the annual spring clean-up of Riverside Cemetery and Rosehill Cemetery on March 15, 2020. Citizens are asked to remove wreaths, ground-mounted displays, and any other items or decorations that have been left on gravesites by March 15. All non-permanent decorations will be removed by city staff to allow raking and leaf-blowing around the two cemeteries.

New cemetery decorations can be placed starting April 15, after city staff have performed the annual spring maintenance.

All decorations placed must conform to the cemetery department rules and regulations for the use of flowers and other decorations. Copies of the rules are available from the cemetery office, or online at https://www.troyohio.gov/cemetery. Unauthorized plantings, flowers and decorations will be removed from the cemetery grounds without further notice.

For more information, call the cemetery department at (937) 335-2710.

Grant applications to open

DAYTON — The Dayton Bar Foundation has announced the opening of their 2020 grant application period. To be considered for financial funding, organizations must submit the application package by March 1.

Created in 1984, The Dayton Bar Foundation serves as the philanthropic arm of The Dayton Bar Association (DBA) and its 1,400 members. The funding mission of DBF is to improve the legal profession, the public’s access and respect for the law and the administration of justice. In just the past decade, the DBF has granted in excess of $350,000 to support the programs and projects for more than 30 community organizations.

The DBF grant application and guidelines may be accessed at www.daybar.org/foundation. If you have any questions, contact the DBF at (937) 222-7902.

Miami East Choir students fare well

CASSTOWN — On February 15, several members of the Miami East High School Symphonic Choir performed at the OMEA District 11 Solo and Ensemble Adjudicated Event. The event was hosted by Milton Union High School. The following students earned Superior ratings on their vocal solos: Rebecca Patch, Nichole Hood, Caleb Lozano, Zach Enz, Hannah Lozano, Jasmyn Maingi, Amelia Schwartz, Kierstin Thomas, Faith Thomas, and Carley Combs. Vocalists receiving Excellent ratings were: Angelique LeMaster, Tyler Fetters, and Charlie Zawalich.

Also receiving Superior ratings were the Miami East Women’s Ensemble, Chamber Choir and Mixed Ensemble. Women’s Ensemble members include: Nichole Hood, Rebecca Patch, Amelia Schwartz, Carley Combs, Angelique LeMaster, Faith Thomas, Kierstin Thomas and Katie Pottorf. Chamber Choir members include: Nichole Hood, Hannah Lozano, Rebecca Patch, Kayly Fetters, Jenna LeBlanc, Celia Thomas, Faith Thomas, Paige Blauvelt, Angelique LeMaster, Andrew Bevan, Kierstin Thomas, Jasmyn Maingi, Caleb Lozano, Tyler Fetters, Garrett LeMaster, Jack Godwin, Justin Maxwell, Matt Wick and Jordan Woehmyer. Mixed Ensemble members are: Rebecca Patch, Amelia Schwartz, Nichole Hood, Kayly Fetters, Jenna LeBlanc, Paige Blauvelt, Jasmyn Maingi, Andrew Bevan, Kierstin Thomas, Jack Godwin, Matt Wick, and Garrett LeMaster. Soloists and ensembles were accompanied by Mrs. Melissa Lozano. Students were coached by Mr. Omar Lozano and Mrs. Melissa Lozano.