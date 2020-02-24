No serious injuries in head-on crash

STAUNTON TOWNSHIP — A head-on crash left two drivers injured but not seriously on Monday evening.
First Responders were dispatched to the area of Troy-Urbana Road near Casstown-Sidney Road around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a two-vehicle crash.
Troy Fire Department medics and an engine, along with Casstown Fire Department, and Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived to find a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was in a nearby field while other remained in the roadway.
The drivers of both vehicles sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.
Deputies said that it appears that the driver of a sedan was traveling eastbound on Troy-Urbana when he may have hydroplaned in a curve before crossing the center line, striking a Jeep that was traveling in the opposite direction head-on.
Deputies are continuing their investigation in to the crash.
