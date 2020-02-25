Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Feb. 20

SCHOOL BUS STOP: Karizma Gillette, 19, of Troy, was cited for failure to stop for a school bus at West Main and Tamplin Drive.

Feb. 21

BIKE GONE: A bike was reported stolen in the 800 block of Meadow Lane.

PROPERTY: Theft from a garage was reported in the 400 block of Maplecrest Drive.

ID FRAUD: A report of ID fraud was filed by a resident in the 1000 block of Maplecrest Drive.

BIKE FOUND: A bike was found in the 500 block of Fernwood Drive.

OVERDOSE: An officer responded to the Budget Inn on a report of an overdose. Keith Flory II, 28, at-large, was transported to the hospital and charged with inducing panic.

OVERDOSE: An officer responded to the Budget Inn for another subject who reportedly overdosed and was charged with inducing panic. Bradley Callahan, 40, of Houston, was treated and released.

OVERDOSE: Tracy Porter, 49, of Troy, was cited for inducing panic.

Feb. 22

OBSTRUCTION: An officer made a traffic stop in the area of Circle K on West Main. As the vehicle came to a complete stop, the driver jumped from the driver’s seat to the back seat. The officer made contact with the driver who was in the back seat and found him to have a suspended driver’s license. The driver, Daniel Fischer, 32, of Vandalia, was arrested for DUS and obstructing and incarcerated at the Miami County Jail. The owner of the vehicle, Rachel Cunningham, 32, of Piqua, who was in the passenger’s seat, was charged with wrongful entrustment.

Feb. 23

THEFT: A report of theft from Kroger was filed.

JUVENILE ISSUE: A Lyft driver reported a concern that there were young children at a motel room in Troy. Two 13 year olds were turned over to their guardians from being at the Royal Inn, 1210 Brukner Drive.

Feb. 24

THEFT: A theft of an Amazon package was reported in the 1300 block of Trade Square West.