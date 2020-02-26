Piqua man faces drug charges

PIQUA — A Piqua man is facing drug charges after the Miami County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at his Piqua apartment this week.

Cecil L. Archie, 34, of Piqua, was arrested on Wednesday and arraigned on Thursday in Miami County Municipal Court on charges of first-degree felony possession of controlled substances and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the charges stemmed from an investigation into Archie selling cocaine, which resulted in the issuance of a search warrant that was served at his apartment in Piqua on the 200 block of East Main Street. Evidence seized during the execution of the search warrant included ounces of suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $8,000 in United States currency.

Archie was incarcerated on those drug possession charges on Wednesday afternoon. He is continuing to be held at the Miami County Jail on a bond of $100,000.

The investigation is continuing, and other charges may be forthcoming after the case is presented to Miami County Prosecutor Anthony Kendell.

Archie https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/02/web1_Mugshot-Cecil-Archie-cmyk.jpg Archie The Miami County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the apartment of Cecil L. Archie, 34, of Piqua, this week. Archie is now facing drug possession charges in connection with this search warrant. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/02/web1_Cecil-Archie-Evidence-Pic-1-2-.jpg The Miami County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the apartment of Cecil L. Archie, 34, of Piqua, this week. Archie is now facing drug possession charges in connection with this search warrant. Provided photo The Miami County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the apartment of Cecil L. Archie, 34, of Piqua, this week. Evidence seized during the execution of the search warrant included ounces of suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $8,000 in United States currency. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/02/web1_Cecil-Archie-Evidence-Pic-2-3-.jpg The Miami County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the apartment of Cecil L. Archie, 34, of Piqua, this week. Evidence seized during the execution of the search warrant included ounces of suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $8,000 in United States currency. Provided photo

Sheriff’s office seizes suspected cocaine, cash