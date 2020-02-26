Nine displaced by fire

TROY — Nine people were displaced by a Wednesday morning fire, according to Troy Fire Department reports.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of Drury Lane around 7:49 a.m. on a report of a structure fire.

Responding units found the front porch area fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly knocked down and extinguished.

Damage to the front part of the single-family wood frame house was extensive.

The American Red Cross was contacted to find accommodations for nine fire victims.

Fire inspectors remained on the scene throughout the morning to determine a cause of the blaze, which remains under investigation.

Troy firefighter Luke Lindeman looks on as Jeff Shelton hoses off Don Pemberton to remove potential contaminants as they conclude fighting a Wednesday morning fire on Drury Lane in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/02/web1_022620mju_fire_drury1-1.jpg Troy firefighter Luke Lindeman looks on as Jeff Shelton hoses off Don Pemberton to remove potential contaminants as they conclude fighting a Wednesday morning fire on Drury Lane in Troy. Troy firefighters work at the scene of a house fire on Drury Lane on Wednesday morning. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/02/web1_022620mju_fire_drury2-1.jpg Troy firefighters work at the scene of a house fire on Drury Lane on Wednesday morning.

