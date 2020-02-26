Nine displaced by fire

TROY — Nine people were displaced by a Wednesday morning fire, according to Troy Fire Department reports.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of Drury Lane around 7:49 a.m. on a report of a structure fire.
Responding units found the front porch area fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly knocked down and extinguished.
Damage to the front part of the single-family wood frame house was extensive.
The American Red Cross was contacted to find accommodations for nine fire victims.
Fire inspectors remained on the scene throughout the morning to determine a cause of the blaze, which remains under investigation.