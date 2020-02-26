M-U student disciplined for knife incident

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Exempted Village Schools addressed an incident of a student who brought a steak knife to school earlier this week.

Superintendent Dr. Brad Ritchey said the student, a sixth grader, has been disciplined and given the appropriate consequences.

Ritchey said at the end of the school day Monday, the student lost the steak knife out of a binder as he and other students were exiting the school to get on the bus. Ritchey said at no point was the knife brandished or threats made.

“Upon immediate investigation, administration identified and located the student in question outside the building, near the bus parking area. The student was attempting to leave school grounds by crossing Milton-Potsdam Road. Administration contacted law enforcement, and together, they were able to catch and detain the student,” Ritchey said in a statement online on the schools’ website. “The student in question only returned the following day accompanied by law enforcement to be provided due process per district policy. Law enforcement remained involved throughout the situation.”

