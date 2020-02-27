Tipp City police reports

TIPP CITY — All information is provided by the Tipp City Police Department.

Feb. 24

AGENCY ASSIST: Tipp City police officers assisted members from the Tippecanoe Middle School to check on a student who had missed school for one month at 10 a.m. The student was okay.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to 75 Weller Drive, Menard’s, for a theft complaint at approximately 6:30 p.m..

NON-INJURY ACCIDENT: An officer was dispatched to the area of South Hyatt Street and Horton Avenue for a non-injury accident at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Feb. 26

THEFT: On Feb. 26, a report was made about an unknown white male subject who shoplifted several generators and a power washer from Menard’s on Feb. 16. The total value of the stolen items was approximately $1,507.

Another report was taken on Feb. 26 in regard to an unknown white male subject who shoplifted several generators from Menard’s on Feb. 21. The total value of the stolen generators was approximately $1,897. The suspect is believed to be the same suspect as the Feb. 16 theft.

Feb. 27

AGENCY ASSIST: Reporting party stated a well house door was open at approximately 7:40 a.m. in the area of West Main Street and North Garber Drive. The reporting party did not give a location. Information was passed on to the Water Department.