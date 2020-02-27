Search warrant results in drug-related arrests

PIQUA — Detectives with the Piqua Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant Thursday at 604 Spring St. in Piqua, resulting in two arrests.

The initial entry and securing of the location was accomplished by members of the Piqua Tactical Response Team (TRT) at approximately 8 a.m.

Piqua police recovered suspected fentanyl, suspected methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia during the search warrant, according to a press release from the Piqua Police Department. As a result of the search warrant, the following were arrested and are incarcerated at the Miami County Jail:

• David W. Glidewell, 29, 604 Spring St., was charged with one count of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and child endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Elizabeth R. Riancho, 30, 604 Spring St., was charged with one count of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and child endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Two children, a 5 year old and a 3 year old, were present in the residence at the time the search warrant was conducted. Miami County Children’s Services were contacted and assisted with placing the children with family members. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.

This warrant execution is a continuing effort by the Piqua Police Department to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Piqua. Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned residents.

Anyone with any information about drug activity is asked to contact the Piqua Police Department at (937) 778-2027 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 615-TIPS (8477).

Riancho https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/02/web1_Elizabeth-R-Riancho-mug-1.jpg Riancho Glidewell https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/02/web1_David-W-Glidewell-mug-1.jpg Glidewell

2 incarcerated on drug, child endangering charges