Area briefs

Screening dates set

BRADFORD — Enrollment for the 2020-21 kindergarten class at Bradford Elementary has been set for the week of March 9​​.

Call the school office at (937) 448-2811 during this week between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to set up an appointment for kindergarten screening, which will be held on Tuesday, April 14 during regular school hours. Registration forms will be mailed to the parents of the prospective kindergartners prior to this date and the forms may be turned in the day of kindergarten screening on April 14.

Children must be 5 years of age by Aug. 1, 2020, in order to be eligible for kindergarten.

The following information is ​required​ to register and must be brought to the school along with the registration forms: original birth certificate, Social Security number, immunization record, custody papers (if applicable) and proof of residency (rent receipt, utility bill, etc.).

Knitting for Cancer set

PIQUA — Join Suzie Hawkes and The Knitters at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5 at the YWCA Piqua to knit or crochet hats and other items to donate to cancer patients at UVMC. Individuals coming to help with this project are asked to bring their own yarn, knitting needles or crochet hooks.

“Our supply of donated yarn is dwindling so we are happy to accept donations of yarn from individuals who have extra at home,” Hawkes said. “Several individuals take materials home and love having the supplies we can give to them.”

For more information, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call (937) 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

Financial report available

WEST MILTON — Pursuant to ORC Section 117.38, the cash basis annual financial report for the Municipality of West Milton has been completed and is available for review at the office of the finance director, 701 S. Miami St., West Milton, OH 45383.

Hayner taking registrations for tea

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., is taking registrations for this year’s Mrs. Hayner’s Birthday Tea. There are two dates for the Tea: Thursday, April 16 and Sunday, April 19. Tea begins at 2 p.m. on both days. Each year center staff acknowledge Mrs. Hayner for the gift of her home to the community with a tea during her birthday month.

The Pick-A-Little Play-ers, under the direction of Kalleen Smith, will present “Soap Opera.” The comedic one-act play was written by contemporary author David Ives. After the show, enjoy a relaxing time with friends, a cup of blackberry sage tea and a plate of refreshments.

Reservations are required and can be made in person at the Hayner Center or online at www.troyhayner.org. The cost for the event is $18 for those who live outside the Troy City Schools district and $15 for residents of Troy City Schools district or Friends of Hayner members.

Pilot ground school offered at WACO

TROY — The dream of obtaining a pilot license is possible. Begin your flight journey at WACO’s Flight Ground School.

A new session of ground school will begin March 17 and be taught on Tuesday nights at WACO Air Museum from 6-8:30 p.m. for 11 consecutive weeks. Pete Demers, instructor for the ground school, brings a wealth of experience in aviation education that spans the last 15 years. Pete has more than 4,000 flight hours as a flight instructor, has managed an FAA approved Part 141 Flight School as chief flight instructor, served as pilot and company flight instructor for a part 135 charter operator in the Piper Navajo/Chieftain, and was selected as the FAA’s Flight Instructor of the Year for the Southern Region in 2013. He is currently manager of Ground Training at PSA and his teaching style is much appreciated by his students.

Visit www.wacoairmuseum.org, under the Learning Center tab, for information, class materials, and online registration, or call WACO at (937) 335-9226.