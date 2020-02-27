Miami County Commissioners approve window project

MIAMI COUNTY — On Thursday, the Board of Miami County Commissioners approved a window project for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, accepting a quote from Meyer Restoration of Piqua to complete the project.

The window project in the sheriff’s administrative office area will include ceiling modification, removal of the existing windows and frames, opening the block wall to accommodate new window frames, and installing two new windows, according to the staff report. The project will also include painting and interior work as needed, as well as the final repair to ceiling grid. The cost is not to exceed $10,130.

Commissioner Greg Simmons noted the new windows are not just for aesthetics. Director Chris Johnson of the Facilities and Operations Department said these new windows will allow the sheriff’s office to view the west and north sides of the Safety Building, particularly in areas where visitors to inmates sometimes stand outside the Miami County Jail cells at the Safety Building.

Following that, the commissioners accepted the resignation of Nikki Harleman, development clerk 2 for the Department of Development, as well as approved placing Harleman on paid administrative leave from Monday, Feb. 24, to Friday, Feb. 28. Human Resources Director Tammie Hoover said Harleman notified the department of her intention to resign on Feb. 21, effective Feb. 28.

“It was decided basically for the best interest of the employee to go ahead and put her on paid administrative leave for this last week of employment,” Hoover said.

Commissioner Jack Evans asked about staffing at that office as Harleman was staffed at one of the department’s satellite offices. Director Rich Osgood of Department of Development noted they had another employee filling it and that the department is going to see how it goes with interviewing new candidates.

“We’re already finding an improvement in the atmosphere of that office,” Osgood said.

The commissioners ended their meeting on Thursday by going into executive session for the purpose of discussing the purchase of property.

On Tuesday, the commissioners approved the purchase of a 2020 Ford Fusion on behalf of Miami County Common Pleas Court and the Adult Probation Department. The purchase from Middletown Ford is not to exceed $21,434.

The commissioners then authorized a memorandum of agreement for a guardianship investigator on behalf of Miami County Probate Court. The commissioners authorized the agreement with Jessica Auxier for the purpose of conducting guardianship process of service and investigation of those individuals referred by Probate Court during 2020. The cost is $90 for in-county investigations and $100 for out-of-county investigations, as well as $20 and $30 for each additional process of service required in county and out of county, respectively.

Development employee placed on leave

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.