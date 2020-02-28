Busy day for Troy firefighters

TROY — Troy firefighters responded to a fire inside the 3 Sigma building on West Stanfield Road around 9:45 a.m. Friday morning.

Fire units from all three fire stations responded to the scene.

Troy Fire Department reports state that they had a “small fire in one of the coater lines and it was contained to a small area.” The fire was quickly extinguished and employees returned to work.

As units were wrapping up at 3 Sigma, a fire alarm was received from Meijer on West Main Street. Several vehicles responded to Meijer as others staged in the area until more was known.

A broken sprinkler head in the garden center was discovered and all units returned to their stations.

A third fire call, this time for a kitchen fire, went out shortly before 3 p.m. Fire crews responded to a home on Heritage Drive where they arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the kitchen.

The fire was quickly knocked down and the residence ventilated. The American Red Cross was called to respond to assist a family of two.

There were no injuries reported from any of the fire calls and no damage estimates are available.

Troy police block the entrance to 3 Sigma on West Stanfield Road on Friday morning after a fire inside the building forced the evacuation of employees. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/02/web1_022820mju_fire_3sigma-1.jpg Troy police block the entrance to 3 Sigma on West Stanfield Road on Friday morning after a fire inside the building forced the evacuation of employees.