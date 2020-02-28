Troy Area Chamber holds annual dinner

TROY — The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce held its 81st annual dinner Thursday at the St. Patrick Catholic Church Parish Center.

TACC board of directors member Bob Winner, of Winner’s Computers, and TACC executive committee member Rob Davis, of Crown Equipment Corp., presented this year’s Business Excellence awards to El Sombrero, Culver’s of Troy, and ConAgra.

Jennifer Honeyman, former TACC board chairperson, spoke briefly about her time in the position.

“We had a great year (in 2019), and it was a great year to be the chairperson,” Honeyman said. “I think we should all be very proud and honored to be part of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce.”

Honeyman also recognized the TACC ambassadors, and announced Amy Snyder-Curtis as “Ambassador of the Year,” which is based on attendance at ribbon cuttings, monthly luncheons and other chamber activities.

“(The ambassadors) put in countless hours each month to make new and existing businesses feel welcome in the Troy community,” she said. “We truly appreciate your time and energy away from your business and family life because it is a commitment to do that. There are 26 members on the team and last year they completed 25 ribbon cuttings.”

TACC President and CEO Joseph Graves presented the President’s Impact Award, which is new this year, to the Miami County Park’s District.

“I wanted to establish an award to recognize an individual or a business or a non-profit which has, in my opinion, contributed greatly to our community and/or our local economy, and has performed above and beyond,” Graves said. “What I know started as a dream several years ago came to reality in 2019. The dream was to create an event to make Christmas memories, which could be shared by families throughout Miami County and central Ohio.”

This dream, Graves said, became the Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve presented by the Miami County Parks District. Graves noted that, on weekends from Nov. 29 through Dec. 29, the Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve welcomed visitors from over 30 Ohio counties and over 30 states, with over 7,120 vehicles visiting the display.

“These visitors drove to Miami County from all directions and enjoyed our local restaurants, shopping and the beauty of Troy, Ohio, and Miami County, making a true impact to our local economy,” Graves said. “In addition, 15 different non-profits from throughout the county, who worked the gate, received $500 for their efforts. In short, $7,500 was distributed to our local non-profit community.”

Elected officials in attendance Thursday included Sen. Steve Huffman, Miami County Commissioners Ted Mercer and Greg Simmons, Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, Mayor of Troy Robin Oda, and members of Troy City Council John Schweser, Bobby Phillips, Jeff Schilling, Bill Rozell, Todd Severt and John Terwilliger.

Huffman presented an accommodation on behalf of the state of Ohio to the evening’s award winners.

Several past TACC chairpersons were in attendance, as well, including Ozzy Haddad, Larry Smith, Mark Henestofel, Joyce Reives, Jon Dankworth, Greg Taylor, Joe Dickerson, Andrew Wannemacher, Lisa Schelin and Kathy Vukovic.

Bob Winner, of Winner’s Computer, provided the evening’s invocation, and music was provided throughout the event by Tipp City-based acoustic/folk musician Cory Breth.

A surprise segment during Thursday’s event included the announcement of “An Evening with Urban Meyer,” presented by Upper Valley Medical Center and Dungan & LeFevre-Attorneys, which is scheduled to take place Thursday, Oct. 15, at Hobart Arena. Tickets to the event are available at www.hobartarena.com.

Sen. Steve Huffman presents an accommodation on behalf of the state of Ohio to the evening’s award winners. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/02/web1_huffman.jpg Sen. Steve Huffman presents an accommodation on behalf of the state of Ohio to the evening’s award winners. Aimee Hancock | Miami Valley Sunday News Troy Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Joseph Graves presents the President’s Impact Award to the Miami County Parks District during the annual TACC dinner on Thursday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/02/web1_graves.jpg Troy Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Joseph Graves presents the President’s Impact Award to the Miami County Parks District during the annual TACC dinner on Thursday. Aimee Hancock | Miami Valley Sunday News

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

