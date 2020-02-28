Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Blake Stradling to Brook Stradling, one lot, $102,000.

Homefront Investments to Hangtown Capital Investments, a part lot, $57,500.

Cindy Lobaugh, Cindy Mascarella, Stephen Mascarella to Homefront Investments, a part lot, $19,000.

Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.

Park Place Properties to Cass M. Cullis II, a part lot, $3,200.

John Lis, Sharon Lis to Jeffry Clawson, one lot, $45,600.

C&B Rentals LLC McGovern-Willoughby Investments to C & B Rentals, 19 lots, $0.

Chris Seagraves, Jillian Seagraves to Joseph Laber, Nicole Laber, one lot, $92,000.

Karen Puryear, Sherie Walker to Jeffry Clawson, one lot, $45,600.

Nancy Dawson, Martin Stewart, Nancy Stewart to Martin Stewart, Nancy Stewart, one lot, $0.

Harlow Builders Inc. to Glen Eppleston, Nancy Eppleston, one lot, $275,000.

Beverly Hangen, to Beverly Revocable Living Trust, Beverly Hangen, trustee, two lots, $0.

Matthew Shiverdecker to Matthew Shiverdecker, Miranda Shiverdecker, one lot, $0.

Harbor West Land Company to S.M. O’Neal Construction, one lot, $49,900.

Troy Masonic Temple Company to 107 W. Main LLC, a part lot, $670,000.

Harlow Builders Inc. to Harbor West Land Company, one lot, $0.

Harlow Builders Inc. to Harbor West Land Company, one lot, $0.

Moola III, Richard Stein to Sara Spurlock, one lot, $145,000.

PIQUA

Matthew Banhagel Revocable Trust to Robert Bim-Merle IV, a part lot, one lot, $29,500.

Aundalee Wintrow, Orville Wintrow to ML Moore Investments, one lot, $45,000.

Estate of Jean Noble to Kenneth Noble, Paul Noble, two lots, one part lot, $0.

Carl Picker, Karen Picker, attorney in fact to Christina Briggs, David Briggs, a part lot, $34,000.

Carla Simmons to Paula Simmons, two lots, $0.

Larry Kinnison, trustee, Sue Kinnison, trustee, Kinnison Revocable Living Trust to Cheryl Kinnison, David Kinnison, two lots, $0.

TIPP CITY

Joseph Kihm to Aaron Ashby, Lauren Peters, a part lot, $130,000.

Christine Goubeaux to Steven Goubeaux, one lot, $0.

Alan Binder, Jennifer Binder, Jennifer Malone, Jennifer Vance to Melissa Schultz, one lot, $142,000.

Brock Family Revocable Living Trust, Carol Zinkel, trustee to Reann Davis, Ronald Davis, one lot, $163,000.

Elizabeth Riggs to Kate Baker, Austin Boyer, one lot, $164,000.

Jane Harris, attorney in fact, Lena Heckman to Jason Schultz, one lot, $183,000.

Sean Dahlinghaus, Sofia Marquez to Sean Dahlinghaus, Sofia Marquez, one lot, $0.

COVINGTON

Tasha Williams to Daniel Williams, Elizabeth Williams, a part lot, $63,000.

LUDLOW FALLS

Nancy Kopp, Wayne Kopp to Kelly Jo Kopp, $0.

FLETCHER

Julia Wagner, Ryan Wagner to Robert Stapleton, two lots, $5,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $52,600.

Paul Smith to Melissa Ross, Melissa Smith, two lots, $0.

Carriage Trails at the Heights Ltd. to Corridor Development Company, one lot, $0.

Drew Lyons, Jaclyn Lyons to Alicia Walter, Christopher Walter, two lots, $234,900.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $55,700.

PLEASANT HILL

Gary Maggart, Sherry Maggart to Billy Fessler, Nancy Fessler, one lot, $0.

Billy Fessler, Nancy Fessler to Penny Fessler, Stanley Fessler, one lot $0.

Billy Fessler, Nancy Fessler to Michelle Fessler, Von Fessler, one lot, $0.

WEST MILTON

Alicia Lewis, F. Todd Lewis to Benjamin Voisard, one lot, $139,500.

Jennifer Dzendezel, Neil Dzendzel, Jennifer Hurd to Brody Craport, Emily Craport, one lot $105,000.

Estate of June Jett Noble, Estate of Lillian Noble, Leona Noble Thacker, executor to Michael Morris, Tasha Morris, one lot, $90,000.

Billy Fessler, Nancy Fessler to Stanley Fessler, Von Fessler, two part lots, one lot, $0.

BETHEL TWP.

Brian Barker, Shannon Barker to Brittany Bercot, Bryan Bercot, one lot, $209,900.

Prather Investments to Prather Holdings, 1.76 acres, $0.

Janice Hamblin, Lancing Malusky, Janice Malusky, Janice Wallen to Prather Investments, 1.76 acres, $94,500.

Brittany Hargis, Daniel Moermond to Tawnie Maytas, Theodore Maytas, one lot, $305,000.

Jane Filbrun, Kenton Filbrun to Jane Filbrun, trustee, Kenton Filbrun Family Revocable Trust, Kenton Filbrun, trustee, 137.97 acres, $0.

Brenda Fraley to Beth Bonham, trustee, Wayne and Sherry Fraley Irrevocable Living Trust, 4.14 acres, $0.

BROWN TWP.

E. Jean Verdier Trust to E. Jean Verdier Irrevocable Trust, Ann Verdier Stevenson, co-trustee, Myron Verdier, co-trustee, 80.6125 acres, 71.388 acre, 76.2723 acres, $0.

MONROE TWP.

Paula Serna, Pilar Serna to Myrica Cook, Pamela Kimbrell, one lot, $204,000.

Kimberly Hampton, Randy Lee Hampton to Kimberly Hampton, co-trustee, Randy and Kimberly Hampton Trust

NEWBERRY TWP.

Larry Pickering, Renae Pickering to Justin Ingram, 4.989 acres, $215,000.

NEWTON TWP.

Emily Wackler, Rene Wackler to Kenneth Angle, Sherry Angle, $693,000.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Bless LLC to Gina Lowe, Randall Lowe, one lot, $143,500.

Gabrielle Clark, Gabrielle Lawson to Chad Lawson, Gabrilee Lawson, $0.

STAUNTON TWP.

Bradley Deweese, Kimberly Deweese to Bradley Deweese, Kimberly Deweese, 14.001 acres, $0.

Family Revocable Living Trust, Judith Robinson, co-trustee, Ronald Robinson, co-trustee to Tina Desco Robinson, Ronald and Judith Robinson Irrevocable Trust, $0.

UNION TWP.

Kevin Filbrun, Lora Filbrun to Kevin G. Filbrun Family Revocable Trust, 10.001 acres, $0.

John Hoover, Rosalie Hoover to John Hoover Declaration of Trust,, 3.186 acres, $0.

Christina Pierce, Douglas Pierce to D&C Pierce Revocable Lving Trust, 5.0030 acres, $0.