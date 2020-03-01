GIVE Medical Ministry to offer health fair

COVINGTON — A free health fair for all members of the family is being offered by GIVE Medical Ministry from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 28, at the Covington Eagles Hall, 715 E. Broadway St., Covington.

Along with health screenings and information, there will be an “Ask the Pharmacist” feature, a drug disposal opportunity, a special “fair” for children, a free healthy breakfast, and door prizes offered to those attending. Residents of Miami, Darke and Shelby counties are invited to improve their health and to learn about services provided by local health care organizations.

Health screenings will include blood cholesterol and blood glucose, hearing, vision, skin cancer, blood pressure, germ care, body mass index, mental health, lung capacity, muscle strength, balance/posture, blood oxygen, BikeFit, and more. Dr. Jim McNerney will offer a basic stroke screening. More than 30 local health care organizations plan to participate.

New this year, Premier Health will be offering mammograms in their Mobile Mammography Coach parked at the fair. Cost of the mammogram can be covered by your insurance or direct payment. Financial assistance will be available to cover that cost. An appointment is recommended by calling (855) 887-7364, but “walk-ins” will be accepted on the morning of the fair.

Literature and consultations will be available on topics such as cancer, heart, sleep disorders, nutrition, senior/home/Hospice care, dental/periodontal care, ob/gyn care, addictions/abuse, exercise, health insurance, equine therapy, and access to free clinic care.

The “Ask the Pharmacist” feature offers a free review of medications with a pharmacist from Cedarville University as well as discussion of proper administration, potential drug interactions and proper disposal of old medications.

Unwanted or outdated medications (pills only) can be dropped off during this event for proper disposal by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The special “fair” for children will include health screenings, giveaways, exciting games, crafts, fun food, and door prizes. All school-age children are invited.

Contact GIVE Medical Ministry, at give@ginghamsburg.org, call (937) 473-5195, or 1000 Mote Drive, Covington, with questions concerning the fair. GIVE serves as the compassion medical ministry of New Path, a non-profit 501(c)3 outreach of Ginghamsburg Church.