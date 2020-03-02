Fire damages Plum St. home

TROY — A home in the Southwest Historic District sustained damage when a fire broke out on Sunday.

Troy firefighters were dispatched to a home on the southeast corner of South Plum and Race Streets around 10:45 p.m. on the report of porch burning.

When fire units arrived, they reported a working structure fire with the blaze mostly confined to a porch and garage that were attached to the home.

As firefighters worked to locate and put out the blaze, the homeowner was able to remove a pair of vehicles from the area of the garage.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes of fire units arrival.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire or a damage estimate.

No one was injured.

Firefighters from Troy work to extinguish a fire in the 300 block of S. Plum Street on Sunday evening. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/03/web1_030120mju_tfd_fire_plum.jpg Firefighters from Troy work to extinguish a fire in the 300 block of S. Plum Street on Sunday evening.