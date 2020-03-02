Spaghetti dinner will raise funds for students

As the season of delicious meals continues here in Covington, the next fundraising dinner will take place this Wednesday, March 4. It is the annual Covington High School Scholarship Fund Spaghetti Supper. This delicious Italian dinner will be served from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the K-8 school cafeteria. All proceeds from the spaghetti supper go to the Covington Schools Scholarship Fund Program.

The menu features all-you-can-eat Italian spaghetti and garlic toast. It also includes homemade coleslaw, dessert, and a drink. The cost is only $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, and $3 for children under age 12. Carryout meals will also be available. Further, the March music concert will be held at the high school gym this Wednesday evening. Everyone is welcome to attend both events. And the community scholarship fund drive is currently underway for 2020. Donations to the scholarship fund may be sent to Mrs. Karen Brackman at Covington High School, 807 Chestnut St., Suite A, Covington, OH 45318, through March 20. The community’s continued support of the Covington Scholarship Fund is greatly appreciated. For more information, call (937) 473-2856.

The second fish fry at St. Teresa Catholic Church will take place this Friday, March 6, at the Parish Hall, just east of Covington. Meals will be served from 4:30-7 p.m. and feature freshly-fried, all-you-can-eat golden brown fish, their trademark green beans, applesauce and a roll. The cost is only $8 each, and coffee is included. And desserts and drinks are available for purchase at a slight additional cost. Carryout dinners are available as well, so swing by after work for a quick, easy, and delicious Friday dinner and fellowship with your neighbors.

The 2020 Covington Ministerial Association’s Lenten Lunch Series begins today, Tuesday, March 3. Services and lunch begin at noon each week, and continue throughout Lent. All services will be held at the Covington Church of the Brethren, but the churches of the ministerial association take turns “hosting.” This means that the minister or pastor of each church will provide the meditation, and volunteers of that church will prepare the meal.

This week, St. John’s Lutheran will be the host. Next week, March 10, St. Teresa Catholic Church will be in charge. March 17 will feature the talents of the Covington Christian Church. March 24, the Covington Church of the Brethren will be the hosts, and March 31 features the combination of Covington Presbyterian and Friedens Lutheran. Again, all Lenten lunches and services will be held at the Covington Church of the Brethren, at the corner of Wright and Wall streets.

On Good Friday, April 10, there will be no meal, but a Cross Walk will begin at 11:45 a.m. at the corner of Spring and Pearl streets. The cross will be carried along High Street to the Church of the Brethren, where the Good Friday Service will begin at noon. Pastor Ralph Schaafsma will offer the mediation at this service. If unable to do the Cross Walk, folks are most welcome to gather at the Church of the Brethren sanctuary.

Lastly, mark your calendars for the Eric Flory P.L.U.S. 5K, to take place on Saturday, April 11. It will begin at 9 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, and will again provide a fast, flat, and fun course for runners or walkers. More information about this annual 5K tradition will appear in an upcoming column.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/03/web1_Alex-professional-pic-CMYK.jpg

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.