Ruppert earns Employee of the Year

PIQUA — Getting up in the morning to go to work is nothing new for Hugh Ruppert. The 88 year old resident of Pleasant Hill has been doing that for most of his life.

These days, Ruppert’s “office” is at the Scott Family McDonald’s East, located at the Miami Valley Centre Mall on :East Ash Street. He is in the second year of his third career. Following his retirement after 24 years at Hobart Brothers, he went to work at the Christian Life Center in Dayton.

Upon leaving his second job, Ruppert still longed to stay active and continue to work. He said that he applied at a variety of places but the minute they learned that he was in his 80s, they were no longer interested.

Enter the Scott Family.

The local McDonald’s franchise, owned by the Scott Family, of Piqua accepted Ruppert’s application and welcomed him with open arms to the McDonald’s family.

It turned out to be a perfect pairing. Ruppert had a new job and Piqua McDonald’s East had a tireless, energetic, and conscientious … not to mention, young at heart … employee.

“We love Hugh,” said Cindy Frantz, Recruitment and Marketing Specialist for Scott Family McDonald’s, “We would love to recruit many more ‘Hughs”.

Frantz said of Ruppert, “He works non-stop.” The 88-year-old, who turns 89 on March 4, is an inspiration and role model for employees of all ages at the restaurant.

Ruppert has been with McDonald’s for around 18 months and his work ethic, combined with an ever-present smile as he greets customers, makes his rounds, doing everything from keeping the dining room ship-shape to carrying trash to the outdoor corral, earned him the Scott Family McDonald’s East location Employee of the Year Award.

“It was a surprise,” said Ruppert, who was chosen among his 63 fellow employees.

Ruppert works at a fast and steady pace moving around the store even as patrons and guests chat with him about his award.

His future plans are already made. Ruppert intends to continue working for the Scott Family until he is at least 100 years old.

Hugh Ruppert, 88, of Pleasant Hill keeps the dining room of the Piqua McDonald’s East location spotless during his Monday shift. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/03/web1_030220mju_mcdonalds_hugh1.jpg Hugh Ruppert, 88, of Pleasant Hill keeps the dining room of the Piqua McDonald’s East location spotless during his Monday shift. Hugh Ruppert, 88, proudly displays his Scott Family McDonald’s Employee of the year Award for 2019 at the Piqua East location. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/03/web1_030220mju_mcdonalds_hugh2.jpg Hugh Ruppert, 88, proudly displays his Scott Family McDonald’s Employee of the year Award for 2019 at the Piqua East location.

