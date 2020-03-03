Council OKs pending park land agreement

TROY — Troy City Council has unamiously approved the ordinance relating to the conveyance of park property to Troy City Schools.

The agreement with the city to transfer Hook and Campbell Park located at Cookson and Hook schools to Troy City Schools as well as enter into an agreement to form an evaluation team to plan for future use of former school sites — is all contingent on the school’s bond issue passing on March 17.

Kyle, Van Cleve and Heywood are the three properties the city is interested in seeking for redevelopment opportunities using a development team. If Kyle and Heywood fail to generate interest in redevelopment by 2023, those sites would be transferred to the city’s park board. If the Van Cleve site fails to generate redevelopment interest, the land would be transferred to the city of Troy for further redevelopment consideration after the 2023 deadline.

Forest Elementary and Concord Elementary are not part of the agreement.

At Hook and Cookson, the city’s parks would lose four ball fields and 8 acres. The schools are replacing that loss with six ball fields at Hook, Cookson and among the new elementary properties. If redevelopment fails to generate interest by 2023, the land vacated at Van Cleve and transferred to the city, and Kyle and Heywood sites. would transfer to the park board.

Council also held two public hearings:

The first hearing is for an ordinance to amend the general plan for Halifax Villas Planned Development. The developer, Frank Harlow, is requesting to add 10 feet of additional utility easements along certain roadways in the Villas of Halifax patio home subdivision.

Several residents opposed the ordinance due to increased traffic and noise from the clubhouse as well as flood concerns on their properties in the area of Finsbury Road in Sherwood.

The second is a resolution for an agricultural district application for 25.15 acres on Lytle Road by Scherre Mumpower. Council will assign a committee for both ordinances, which has been tentatively set for 6 p.m. Monday, March 9.

The ordinance to declare surplus/authorize sale of approximately 1/10 acre of Archer Park was moved to second reading. The land is located in the rear of 636 Shaftsbury Road. The homeowner encroached upon the park land by placing a concrete basketball court on the land. Chairman of the Park and Recreation Committee Jeff Schilling filed a minority report and stated he does not believe the encroachment on the city property should be handled by selling the piece of land.

Resident Chrissy Shafer said she had verbal authorization to make the improvement in the area, which has been determined to be park land. The ordinance will go back to committee for further review, but no date or time has been set.

Council member Bill Twiss was not present at the Monday meeting.

The following resolutions were approved:

R-13-2020 Authorize bidding of 2020 Paving Program at a cost not to exceed $1,025,000. The program includes 21 streets (14.36 miles) and a section of the recreation trail along Miami Shores golf course.

R-14-2020 Accept One Ohio Memorandum of Understanding regarding opioid litigation.

R-15-2020 Consent for ODOT to resurface southbound ramp from State Route 41 to I-75.

The following ordinances were approved:

O-9-2020 Amend Salary Ordinance to add lead operator position in Street Division for $32.65 per hour. A review of duties of the department indicate a need of an additional supervisory level position.

O-10-2020 Amend Salary Ordinance to add Management Analyst I position in Development Office.

O-11-2020 Petition to county to annex to the city 2.446 acres of city property near Miami Shores. The land is located where the new driving range is located.

O-12-2020 Treasure Island Use Agreement for the sale of alcohol at a concert on Aug. 1, 2020.

O-15-2020 Accept eeasements related to the State Route 41 Interconnect Project Phase 2.

O-16-2020 Accept utility easement at 1262 Peters Road for the Heritage at the Troy Country Club development.

O-17-2020 Vacate utility easements on two lots on Creekwood Drive. Emergency designation was requested and will have its first reading.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

© 2020 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2020 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.