Covington Council announces annual 5K

COVINGTON — The Covington Council approved the P.L.U.S. (Positive + Leader + Uplifting + Supportive) 5K during its regular meeting Monday.

In memory of Eric Flory, the annual race is set for Saturday, April 11, at 9 a.m., and will start and finish at St. John’s Lutheran Church, at 200 E. Bridge St. An entry fee of $25 is required, and those who pre-register by April 3 will get a TS-shirt. Race day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The entry fee for Covington EVSD students in $15.

The race will be on a paved course through residential streets and country roads, with time splits and water available at each mile. Plaques will be awarded to the overall top three male and female finishers, and special awards will be given to top elementary and secondary boy and girl finishers. Top three runners in each age and sex category will be awarded medals.

Race results will be available at www.cantstoprunningco.com. For more information, contact Dave Larson, at (937) 570-0197.

In other business:

• Council passed an ordinance amending and approving the appropriations for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020.

• A second reading was held on three resolutions, including a resolution to authorize the village administrator to enter into a contract with Mote and Associates for engineering, design, and bidding services for the Wastewater Treatment Plant RAS pump replacement project, at a cost of $32,230; a resolution authorizing the VA to enter into a contract with Access Engineering Solutions for engineering, design, bidding and construction administration services for the Pearl Street water line replacement project, at a cost of $12,500; and a resolution authorizing the VA and fiscal officer to renew the employee health insurance plan with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, at an increase of 4.8 percent.

• Council waived the three-reading rule and voted to approve a resolution authorizing the VA to enter into a contract with Finfrock Construction for the High Street sanitary sewer improvement project, at a cost of $48,504. This project is part of the planned High Street utility improvement project, but according to Village Administrator Mike Busse, this portion of the project needs completed immediately to avoid delays in other pending construction projects in the area.

• Council voted to approve a Shinn Brothers pay request for the Wastewater Treatment Plant chemical feed room improvements, at a cost of $26,610. This was an EPA-mandated project.

• Council voted to change Russel McNeil from probationary police officer status to full-time non-probationary status, effective immediately.

• Council entered into an executive session to discuss employee compensation and property acquisition, with no action taken.

The next Covington Council meeting will be held on Monday, March 16, at 7 p.m.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

