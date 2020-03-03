Beer fundraiser to support PEF

PIQUA — With a theme centered around school and education, The Beer Thinkers — Kazy and Joe Hinds and Cheryl and Jim Burkhardt — will present another beer tasting fundraiser. Titled “School of Bock, Rock and Promise,” beer, food and music will be matched to the theme from 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at 311 Drafthouse.

The songs will include, “Be True To Your School,” “Smokin’ In The Boys Room,” and “Schools Out.” There will be nine beers served, including Delirium Tremens, which some consider the best beer in the world, and Truth and Knowledge.

Tickets cost $30 per person and are available at Readmore’s Hallmark, cash or check only. Seating is limited to 60 attendees.

Proceeds will go to Piqua Education Foundation (PEF). The PEF was established in 1984 and provides scholarships for graduating seniors and for post secondary education. The mission of PEF is to enhance the educational opportunities of Piqua City School students, graduates and staﬀ by securing and distributing contributions from the community including individuals, corporations and foundations.

“The ﬁrst year we gave away one scholarship for $2,000,” said Dr. Doug Hulme, president and charter board member. “Last year, we were able to distribute over $318,000 to 162 students. We have also developed a partnership with Edison State Community College, that is called The Piqua Promise. This ﬁnancial aid program allows graduating high school students to attend Edison State for free and graduate without debt, thus removing cost as a barrier to attending college.”

Dr. Hulme also acknowledges the response from community donors, saying “It is remarkable that a town of our size is able to provide this level of monetary support for our students and teachers.”

Attendees are encouraged to wear their school pride or colors , high school or secondary.