Beer-tasting to raise scholarship funds

PIQUA — With a theme centered around school and education, the Beer Thinkers — Kazy and Joe Hinds and Cheryl and Jim Burkhardt — present another beer-tasting fundraiser. The event, which is titled, “School of Bock, Rock and Promise,” will feature beer, food, and music cleverly matched to that theme. The songs will include, “Be True To Your School,” “Smokin’ In The Boys Room,” “Schools Out.” There will be nine beers served, including Delirium Tremens and Truth and Knowledge.

School of Bock, Rock and Promise will be hosted at 311 Drafthouse by Nancy and Tom Elliott on Thursday, March 12 from 6:30-9 p.m. Tickets cost $30 per person and are available at Readmore’s Hallmark, cash or check only.

All proceeds will go to Piqua Education Foundation (PEF). The PEF was established in 1984 and provides scholarships for graduating seniors and for post secondary education. The mission of PEF is to enhance the educational opportunities of Piqua City School students, graduates and staﬀ by securing and distributing contributions from the community including individuals, corporations and foundations.

“The ﬁrst year, we gave away one scholarship for $2,000,” said Dr. Doug Hulme, president and Charter board member. “Last year, we were able to distribute over $318,000 to 162 students. We have also developed a partnership with Edison State Community College that is called The Piqua Promise. This ﬁnancial aid program allows graduating high school students to attend Edison State for free and graduate without debt, thus removing cost as a barrier to attending college.”

Hulme, also acknowledges the response from community donors, saying, “It is remarkable that a town of our size is able to provide this level of monetary support for our students and teachers.”

Get tickets now at Readmore’s Hallmark and head to 311 Drafthouse on March 12th as seating limited to 60 attendees. Attendees are encouraged to wear their school pride or colors, high school or secondary.

Tickets on sale for ‘School of Bock, Rock and Promise’