Tipp superintendent search continues

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education narrowed down its superintendent search to six candidates last week following special meetings held in executive session.

Semi-finalists for Tipp City Schools included:

• George Fisk, superintendent of Norwalk City Schools

Fisk has been the superintendent of Norwalk City School District in Norwalk since 2015. He also has additional experience as a superintendent of East Palestine City Schools in East Palestine between 2012-2015, as well as experience as a principal, teacher, and coach at other school districts.

“Through my role as superintendent of small to mid-sized districts, I have a successful proven history of assimilating myself to an organization and quickly adding value in all areas,” Fisk wrote in his application. “After eight years as a superintendent, I feel I have a select set of skills and talents that will complement the mission of your school district.”

Fisk received his bachelor of science degree in Elementary Education, with a concentration in Science, from Ohio University in 1996. Fisk then received his master’s of education in Educational Administration from Ashland University in 2004.

In his application, Fisk notes two accomplishments included a culture shift and an academic transformation during his time at Norwalk. Fisk wrote he helped bring “the staff of Norwalk together,” such as through using an “Interest Based Bargaining approach.” In regard to academics, Fisk wrote, “the K-12 STEAM pathway we have established over the past four years in Norwalk is my second major accomplishment.”

• Kimberly Halley, assistant superintendent of Reynoldsburg City Schools

Halley has been the assistant superintendent of Reynoldsburg City Schools since 2018. Halley also has experience as a senior consultant for school improvement, chief academic officer, lead instructional, improvement facilitator, principal, and teacher. Overall, Halley noted having 28 years of experience in public school education, including 11 years as a teacher in middle school, elementary school, and special education in rural, suburban, and urban settings, along with 17 years in administrative experience.

“I believe we can develop a collaborative, long-term partnership to strengthen learning for all Tipp City students,” Halley wrote.

Halley’s educational background includes a bachelor of arts degree in Elementary Education from Capital University in 1992, a master’s of science degree in educational administration with a principal’s license from University of Dayton in 1998, and a doctorate of Education from Miami University that is expected to complete by this month.

Accomplishments that Halley noted in her application included serving as acting superintendent and designing and implementing a new high school academy for ninth grade students.

• Maura Horgan, director of Curriculum and Staff Development of Newark City Schools

Horgan has been the director of Curriculum and Staff Development at Newark City Schools since 2015. Horgan was the director of Secondary Curriculum and Instruction at Newark City Schools between 2011-2015 and the assistant principal of Newark High School between 2005-2011. Horgan’s background also includes roles of literary coordinator, English department curriculum leader, and English teacher at Newark High School.

“The Tipp City District and greater school community resonate with me because of evident importance and pride of high expectation, not only of relevant student-centered learning but of caring and kindess as well,” Horgan wrote.

Horgan’s educational background includes a bachelor of arts degree from Denison University with a major in English and minor in education in 1990 and a master’s of science in Educational Leadership from University of Dayton in 2004.

Horgan notes two major accomplishments in her career as being centered on the growth of programming and opportunity for students and staff, including putting into place a STEM programming/pathway.

• Larry Hook, superintendent of Carlisle Local Schools

Hook has been the superintendent of Carlisle Local Schools since 2010. He was also an adjunct professor for the Department of Educational Leadership at the University of Dayton between 2009-2016, and the assistant superintendent at Springboro Community School District between 2002-2010. Hook also has experience as a principal, teacher, and coach in the Milford Exempted Village School District.

“As superintendent of Tipp City Schools, my entire focus would be to work with the board of education, students, staff, and community to build upon the past and current successes and to establish and reach new levels of excellence in student achievement, staff performance, and positive community relations,” Hook wrote.

Hook notes in his application that, while at Springboro City Schools, he was part of a team that organized and passed a $64 million project to build new schools. In Carlisle, he is about to finish a $49 million project to build a new Pre-K-12 building. He noted both projects have and will be finished on time and on budget.

Another accomplishment he noted in his application that, when he arrived at Carlisle, the district was in the state designation of “Fiscal Caution,” and he “had to reorganize every department within the district to create efficiency.” He was also able to reduce staff without layoffs by absorbing retirements and rearranging staff. His district was also able to pass an emergency levy.

Hook’s educational background includes bachelor’s of arts degree in Biology and Physical Education from Central College in Pella, Iowa in 1977 and a master’s in education in Education Administration from Xavier University.

• Aaron Moran, superintendent of Versailles Exempted Village Schools

Moran has been superintendent of Versailles Exempted Village Schools since 2012. Moran also has past experience has a principal, dean of students, and coach.

Moran said his district’s fund balance has grown by $7 million and that his district has contributed $3 million to the bond retirement, reduced mileage rates, planned to pay off building debt 10 years early.

In his application under accomplishments, he wrote he worked with staff to increase test scores to meet expectations of the No Child Left Behind rules while principal at Howell High School. He also noted that addressing areas of special education, gifted services, and student supports has been an accomplishment during his time at Versailles.

“I can bring the power of these experiences, along with a personal commitment to continued growth to Tipp City Exempted Village Schools. My goal for Tipp City Schools is to increase commitment to student learning and demonstrate to the community the academic excellence that is and has been synonymous with Tipp City Schools,” Moran wrote.

Moran’s educational background includes a bachelor’s of arts degree in Sociology from Purdue University in 1994, a master’s of science in Education Administration from Purdue University in 1996, and a master’s of education from Grand Valley State University in 2003.

• Mark Stefanik, superintendent of Currituck County Schools, North Carolina

Stefanik has been the superintendent of Currituck County Schools in Currituck, N.C. since 2015, where he oversees a district of 10 schools with 550 total faculty and 4,100 kindergarten through 12th grade students. His background also includes experience as a director of elementary education and director of education services and interventions at Wooster City Schools in Wooster, as well as a principal and teacher in Currituck County Schools.

Stefanik’s noted accomplishments include being part of a grant-writing team to earn funding for his district’s first-ever public preschool, along with partnering with a college professor to create a training project for future teachers when he was an elementary principal.

Stefanik also noted that he is “accustomed to managing multi-million-dollar budgets, overseeing operations affecting thousands of students, and coordinating services and functions district-wide.”

Stefanik’s educational background includes a bachelor of science degree in early/middle childhood education from the Ohio State University and a master’s in Education from Old Dominion University.

The list of semi-finalists also included Jason Enix, assistant superintendent of Beavercreek City Schools, but was removed after accepting another position.

All information is provided by Tipp City Schools via public records requests.

The board of education’s special meetings continue this week in executive session. The next regular meeting of the board will be held at 6 p.m. March 16 at the Tippecanoe High School, 615 E. Kessler-Cowlesville Road, Tipp City.

Board narrows down candidates

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.