Tipp City police reports

TIPP CITY — All information is provided by the Tipp City Police Department.

Feb. 27

SUSPICIOUS: An unoccupied vehicle was observed on the shoulder of the roadway at 9 a.m. in the area of Donn Davis Way and East Kessler Cowlesville Road. Damage to the passenger side of the vehicle was observed. The owner was contacted, who stated that vehicle was not operational due to striking the curb. The owner was getting it towed.

CITIZEN ASSIST: A father had questions regarding internet safety for a juvenile son at 9:50 a.m. on Plum Street.

JUNK VEHICLE: Junk vehicle complaint at 1 p.m. on Miles Avenue.

CITIZEN ASSIST: Reporting party had questions about vehicle being damaged at work at 4 p.m. at the Meijer Distribution Center on South County Road 25-A.

THEFT: Menard’s on Weller Drive reported a knife being stolen at approximately 11:50 a.m. There was no suspect information. Photos and video were available.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A back window was busted out of a vehicle sometime between 11:30 a.m. Feb. 27 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 28 on at the Meijer Distribution Center.

Feb. 28

AGENCY ASSIST: A female subject reported being assaulted and said it occurred in Tipp. The report was made at 9:30 a.m. at the Tipp City Police Department.

PRIVATE PROPERTY CRASH: A vehicle backed into a sign, which made the sign fall onto another vehicle at 10 a.m. at the Upper Valley Hyatt Center on the 400 block of North Hyatt Street. The second vehicle had damage to the hood of the vehicle.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a two-vehicle accident caused by improper backing at 5 p.m. at DJ’s Pizza on Second Street.

TOBACCO PROBLEM: Two juveniles were located at Tipp City Park with tobacco at 11:40 p.m. They were cited for the underage tobbaco violation.

Feb. 29

CITIZEN ASSIST: A subject was seen walking at 1:30 a.m. in the area of South Hyatt and West Broadway streets. The subject was transported home.

UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION: There was a report of a car being damaged at 6:40 a.m. on the 500 block of West Main Street. It was determined the vehicle had been in two accidents in Piqua. Piqua will handle the accidents. A female subject was charged with underage consumption in connection with this incident.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A small dog was running loose at approximately 1:20 p.m. on the 200 block of Woodlawn Drive. Homeowner was warned for a dog running at large citation.

DISTURBANCE: Crews were dispatched to an apartment on the 600 block of Larch Street for a disturbance at 5:50 p.m.

March 1

THEFT: The reporting party reported two guns were stolen from a residence at 3 p.m. on the 400 block of North Hyatt Street at the Beverly Arms Apartments. Suspect information was given. Investigation is pending.

DISTURBANCE: Crews were dispatched to Beverly Arms Apartments for a disturbance at approximately 5:50 p.m.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of an abandoned vehicle on the 800 block of North Third Street at DAP Products, Inc.

March 2

DISTURBANCE: Crews were dispatched to Beverly Arms Apartments for a disturbance at approximately 2:30 a.m.

AGENCY ASSIST: A female had fallen asleep with the vehicle in park at a gas pump at 2:30 a.m. on Speedway on West Main Street. After the officer woke the female up, the officer did not observe any clues of impairment including during the HGN. The female was identified. She said that she didn’t want the squad to check her out and the officer saw no reason for them to. The officer contacted the registered owner, whom the female subject lived with, and transported her to the 700 block of Pinehurst. The officer then picked up the owner of the vehicle and took him to Speedway so he could drive his car home.