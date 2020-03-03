Sidney man charged in fatal truck crash

MIAMI COUNTY — A Shelby County man has been charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter for the death of a Sidney woman last fall.

David Nagel, 23, of Sidney, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. He was the driver of the truck that struck and kicked 58-year-old Kathleen O’Quinn of Sidney on Sept. 8. Nagel lost control of his truck as he drove around a curve on County Road 25-A, near East Miami-Shelby Road between Piqua and Sidney, went left of center and struck O’Quinn’s truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court records, Nagel will be arraigned on the charge on March 10 in Miami County Municipal Court.

