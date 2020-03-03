Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Feb. 25

JUVENILE ISSUE: I was dispatched to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to speak with the parents of a juvenile who had beensending nude pictures of themselves and sending them through the social media app Snap Chat. This case is pending.A deputy was dispatched to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to speak with the parents of a juvenile who had been sending nude pictures of themselves through the social media app Snap Chat. This case is pending.

Feb. 26

ROAD RAGE: reported she was a victim of a road rage incident. The road rage took place while traveling east bound on SR571 between West Milton and Tipp City. She said she was passed three times by a white Buick Rendezvous and each timetver slammed on his breaks almost causing a crash. On the final pass and break check, the male driver exited hisvehicle and pointed an unknown object at her. A Concord Twp. resident reported she was a victim of a road rage incident. The road rage took place while traveling east bound on State Route 571 between West Milton and Tipp City. She said she was passed three times by a white Buick Rendezvous and each time the driver slammed on his breaks almost causing a crash. On the final pass and break check, the male driver exited his vehicle and pointed an unknown object at her.

Feb. 27

ASSIST RESIDENT: A deputy responded to 3200 block of S. State Route 721, Union Township, in reference to a homeless subject. After investigation, one male subject was transported to the St. Joseph cold shelter in Troy.

I responded to the listed address in reference to a homeless subject. After investigation, one male subject wastransported to the St. Patrick cold shelter in TroyI responded to the listed address in reference to a homeless subject. After investigation, one male subject wastransported to the St. Patrick cold shelter in Troy

Feb. 29

PIZZA BREAK-IN: Paul’s Pizza in Bradford reported the business had been broken into over night.

March 2

WARRANT: Deputies were made aware of a male subject coming to court this morning and having an active warrant out of Montgomery County. He showed up for court and after his hearing was taken into custody. The warrant was confirmed through Montgomery County and he was incarcerated in Miami County Jail after treatment at the hospital.

SEX OFFENDER ISSUE: Capt. Mike Marion was advised offender James Calhoun notified Holmes County that he would be moving to Miami County Feb. 24 giving him five days to report to the SORN Office and register the address in the 7300 block of Kessler Frederick Road, West Milton. Calhoun has since failed to notify authorities. Case pending.

THEFT: A deputy responded to a theft complaint at the Troy Police Department. The homeowner in the 2900 Merrimont Drive in Concord Township advised a package had been taken off his porch sometime in the last few days. The complainant wished the incident be documented should there be any other cases in the neighborhood. The complainant was issued a case number for his records.