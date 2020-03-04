Piqua detectives serve narcotics search warrant

PIQUA — A local man is facing drug trafficking charges following a search warrant the Piqua Police Department executed Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday at approximately 7:15 a.m., Piqua detectives executed a narcotics search warrant at 1001 W. High St., Piqua. Recovered during the search were suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from the Piqua Police Department.

As a result of the search warrant, David G. Wintrow, 55, of that address, was charged with two counts of trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felonies; two counts of possession of drugs, a third-degree felony and a fifth-degree felony; and one count of possession of drug abuse instruments, a first-degree misdemeanor. Additional charges are pending. Wintrow is currently incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

Wintrow is also still facing charges from a narcotics search warrant from September 2019. On Sept. 27, 2019, Wintrow was arrested and incarcerated for fifth-degree felony drug possession and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Those charges are still pending.

On Wednesday, Miami County Adult Protective Services was contacted and responded to the residence to provide assistance to an 86-year-old family member who resides at the residence and was present during the search, as well as during the search in September 2019.

Four other individuals located at the residence during Wednesday’s search were arrested and incarcerated on active warrants and other miscellaneous charges.

This warrant execution is a continuing effort by the Piqua Police Department to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Piqua. Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens.

Anyone with any information about drug activity is asked to contact the Piqua Police Department at 937-778-2027 or Crime Stoppers at 937-615-TIPS (8477).

