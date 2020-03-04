Donations sought for Tennessee tornado relief

TROY — Troy resident Hailey McNamara is working to collect donations in an effort to provide support and relief to those affected by the recent tornadoes in Tennessee.

Storms ravaged across four counties in Tennessee early Tuesday, killing at least 24 people, bringing with them the deadliest tornado outbreak since at least 2011.

McNamara said she and her cousin Angie Rinaldi are working together to collect items and money to take to the areas affected in the hopes to provide some relief to victims.

“I’ve always just been really big into trying to help out communities, especially those within disaster relief,” McNamara said. “It’s just special to me to try and help out in anyway I can.”

Items to donate may include diapers, toiletries and personal hygiene items, food, blankets, baby and toddler clothes, bleach, trash bags, formula, adult and children’s clothes, heavy-duty tarps, baby food, formula, flashlights, and batteries.

Items can be dropped off at McNamara’s home, at 1565 Windridge Place, Apt. C, anytime from 4-8 p.m., or for those who are closer to the Dayton area, donations may be dropped off at Rinaldi’s home in Englewood, at 823 Grantham Drive, anytime after 5-7 p.m.

McNamara said she will also collect financial donations if there are people who would rather donate money to the relief.

“If I have enough interest in that, I will set up a GoFundMe or a bank account to collect those funds,” she said.

Donations will be accepted for the next one to two weeks, McNamara said, then she will be taking a trip down to Tennessee to deliver the items herself.

“I love Tennessee,” McNamara said. “I go every chance I get and so to see all those affected is very heartbreaking and I want to help as much as I can.”

McNamara said she will be providing updates on her public Facebook page, at Hailey Nicole (McNamara), regarding the status of donation acceptance, as well as information regarding any GoFundMe account.

Those interested in providing a check donation may contact McNamara by phone at (937) 602-5013.

Troy local works to collect items to deliver to affected areas

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.