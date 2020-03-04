Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department

Feb. 18

• El Sombrero, 1700 N. County Road 25A, Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: In the cold holding unit closest to the prep area, one container of cheese and one container of salsa were observed holding between 46°F and 48°F. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC placed the food items in one of the prep coolers.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Multiple food items in the True reach-in cooler were observed not properly date marked. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC either properly date marked the containers of food or discarded the food.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Three chemical bottle working containers were observed without common names. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC placed common names on the working containers.

The pan and hand strainer hanging storage unit in the prep area was observed with dirt and dust debris build-up. Remove items and clean.

In the cooking/serving utensil drawer on the cooking line, utensils were observed scattered. Store utensils with the handles accessible, facing one way.

Wet clean pans in the dirty dish area were observed stacked on top of each other (wet nesting). Ensure pans are completely air dried prior to stacking.

The back kitchen handsink was observed not sealed to the adjacent wall. Secure and seal. When sealing, ensure 100% silicone caulking is used.

Repeat: The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with food debris and grease build-up: 1. The inside surfaces of all the reach-in coolers on the cooking line. 2. The exterior surfaces of all the reach-in coolers on the cooking line 3. The exterior surfaces of the oven on the cooking line 4. The interior surfaces of the microwave on the cooking line 5. The shelving units (wall mounted, between cooking line and serving area, beneath steam table, in dirty dish area, in prep area) throughout kitchen. 6. The underside of shelving units on the cooking line.

Unnecessary items were observed in the basement. Begin the process of eliminating unnecessary items from the premises.

The following surfaces throughout the kitchen were observed with either food and grease build-up or dirt and dust debris build-up: 1. The HVAC vents and surrounding ceiling tiles in the back kitchen area 2. The floors beneath cooking equipment and reach-in coolers and steam tables on the cooking line – Ensure pieces of equipment are moved and floors are cleaned.

Feb. 19

• Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 1759 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: The bar ice bin legs were observed in disrepair. Repair or replace to ensure proper function.

Repeat: In the walk-in freezer, ice build-up was observed on the fan unit. Also, ice build-up was observed on the walk-in freezer food and door frame. Have the unit and door/door frame evaluated and then repaired or replaced.

Repeat: The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with food debris and grease build-up: 1. The hard-to-reach surfaces of the coolers on the cooking line 2. The internal surfaces of the bottom section of the fryers 3. The back kitchen shelving unit – Ensure items are moved and then the above surfaces are cleaned.

Repeat: In the walk-in freezer, ice build-up was observed on the ceiling. Have the panels inspected, and if necessary, resealed.

Repeat: Throughout the kitchen, in the beer and food coolers and then in the bar area, inadequate amounts of grout were observed. Also, in the same areas broken or cracked floor tiles were observed. Replace any broken or cracked floor tiles and then install floor grout.

Repeat: In the beer and food walk-in coolers, the ceiling/roof was observed leaking water. Repair or replace the ceiling or roof in the beer and food walk-in coolers.

Repeat: Throughout the kitchen, fiberglass reinforced panels (FRP) were observed with deteriorating paint. Also, deteriorating paint was observed on the walls of the beer cooler.

Repeat: The floor and walls behind and beneath the cooking equipment were observed with food debris and grease build-up.

• Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, 439 N. Elm St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Feb. 20

• Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant, 14 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City — Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: On the cooking/prep line, one bowl was observed being used to handle raw chicken, beef, pork and shrimp. Upon making the PIC aware of this, two other bowls were obtained to handle the other raw food items.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Multiple containers of desserts on the buffet line, containers of egg rolls and containers of General Tso’s chicken were observed being stored at room temperature. Ensure food is either held at or below 41°F (egg rolls and General Tso’s chicken) or time stamped for 4 hours (desserts on the buffet line). Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC discarded the above food items.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Multiple containers of food in the walk-in cooler were observed without date markings. Any food item maintained over 24 hours shall have a 7 day date marking. PIC stated he would begin the process of date marking the food.

Corrected During Inspection: A non-handled bowl was observed being stored in the rice. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC obtained a handled utensil and placed it in a container outside the rice unit.

The walk-in cooler door handle was observed in disrepair. Repair or replace the door handle.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: In the walk-in cooler, food items were observed being stored in grocery bags. Ensure food grade bags or containers are used when storing food. PIC began the process of removing the items and placing them in food grade containers.

The front kitchen reach-in chest freezer lid was observed in disrepair. Replace the unit with a commercial style (NSF of like) freezer.

• West Central Juvenile Center, 2044 County Road 25A, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Buffalo Wild Wings, 2313 W. Main St., Troy — Critical; Repeat: In the following areas, ice machines or bins were observed without air gaps. Install air gaps between the drain lines of the ice machines or bins and floor drains: 1. The kitchen ice machine 2. The dinning room waitress stations soda fountain machines 3. The bar ice bins.

Feb. 21

• Golden Bowl Buffet, 15 S. Weston Road, Troy — The sushi area handwashing sink was observed without hand soap. Ensure hand sink has soap at all times.

Critical: Crayfish labels were not observed being maintained or kept once the package is empty. Ensure labels are kept for 90 days in chronological order with the date the crayfish are sold.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: The sushi located at the sushi bar and then multiple food items on the salad buffet were observed without time stamping. Ensure food is time stamped and maintained for 4 hours. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC time stamped those food items.

Throughout the kitchen, wet wiping cloths were observed being stored on stainless steel surfaces. Ensure wet wiping cloths are stored in sanitized between uses. During inspection, PIC placed wet wiping cloths in a sanitizing bucket.

Corrected During Inspection: A non-handled bowl was observed in the white rice being used to dispense. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC placed a handled utensil in the rice cooking area.

Multiple food storage containers were observed being stored on top of each other on the shelving unit above the three compartment sink. Ensure containers are completely air dried prior to storing.

Multiple “homemade” utensils and then a noncommercial convection oven were observed in the kitchen. Upon making the PIC aware of the utensils, the utensils were discarded. PIC stated the commercial convection oven is in disrepair. Repair or replace convection oven and remove noncommercial.

The walk-in cooler fan unit condensation line was observed leaking water. Repair or replace.

Repeat: The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with either food debris and grease build-up or dirt and dust debris build-up: 1. The shelving units on the wall in the beverage area 2. The exterior surfaces of food storage containers 3. Bottom shelving units of tables 4. Sides of cooking equipment 5. The misc cart in the back area 6. The shelving units in the walk-in cooler 7. The shelving units above the three compartment sink.

The backflow preventer to the building was observed in disrepair. Consult a licensed plumber and have the backflow preventer repaired or replaced.

In the sushi area, the prep sink floor drain was observed leaking water and not draining properly. Consult a licensed plumbing and have the plumbing repaired or replaced.

The floors and walls behind the cooking equipment were observed with food debris and grease build-up.

The walls in the storage room near the sushi bar were observed with a black, mold-like substance build-up.

In the storage room near the sushi bar, high humidity (moisture) was observed. Consult a licensed professional and have ventilation or HVAC system evaluated.

• Meijer, 1900 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: The three ring binder in the donut area of the bakery section was observed with ingredients of donuts on multiple pages in different sections. If a donut as multiple ingredients (donut, icing or topping), ensure they are located on the same page with the common name corresponding to the donut in the display case.

Corrected During Inspection; Repeat: In the vegetable/fruit display area, multiple packages of marked down sliced melon were observed with labels covered. When marking down or reducing, ensure labels are not covered. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC removed the marked down label and placed it on another area of the packaging.

On retail dairy case, multiple milk cooler door gaskets were observed in disrepair. Replace any damaged door gaskets.

In the frozen food section, ice build-up was observed on the fan unit condensation lines and then near the back sliding door. Remove ice and have areas evaluated and repaired.

The fan covers in the vegetable walk-in storage cooler along with the ones in the meat cutting room were observed with dirt and dust debris build-up.

The interior and exterior surfaces of the front slushie machine cabinet was observed with syrup build-up. Ensure surfaces are cleaned. If machine is in disrepair, ensure frequent inspections of area is performed and, if necessary, the area is cleaned.

In the bakery area, water was observed leaking from between the walk-in freezer wall and floor near the condensation drain. Repair or replace to prevent water from pooling.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: On the display floor, the following jars of baby food and crisps were observed past their use-by-date: 1. 10 jars of Gerber Organic Apple Prune flavor (2/6/20) 2. 4 jars of Gerber Organic Apple Pear Flavor (2/13/20) 3. 1 Gerber Organic Popped Crisps Green and Yellow Pea Flavor (2/19/20) – Upon making the PIC aware of this, the jars of baby food and crisps were discarded.

Feb. 24

• S&G, 801 W. Main St., Troy — Unapproved pesticide being used. Poison traps are not permitted in food service or retail food establishments. Remove all poison traps from facility as soon as possible.

Bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled. Donut case must have an ingredient book or some other means to prominently label the common name of the food, the ingredients and allergen information.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed a severe ice build up on top of the reach in freezer unit in retail sales area. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment shall be clean to sight and touch.

Critical: Improper backflow prevention device installed on a water supply system. Soda beverage dispenser equipped with the wrong backflow prevention device. All beverage machines must have a ASSE 1022 backflow preventer to protect against water supply contamination.

Backflow prevention device not provided on carbonator. A backflow prevention device shall be provided on a carborator as required by Ohio building code.

Critical: Insufficient air gap on facilities ice machine. Ice machine needs an adequate air gap to prevent backflow / back siphonage from entering the ice bin and potentially causing contamination.

Water treatment device or backflow preventer not inspected/serviced with documentation as required. Facility must have a backflow prevention device installed for the building and it must be serviced, inspected and documentation maintained by the Person-in-charge at future inspections.

Facility not maintained clean. Physical facilities shall be thoroughly cleaned and cleaned as often as necessary to prevent build up and harborage conditions.

• Speedway, 1000 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical; Repeat: The soda fountain ice machine was observed without an air gap between the drain and drain lines. Place a 2 to 4 inch air gap between the drain lines and drain.

Feb. 25

• Patty’s IGA, 106 E. Main St., Bradford — Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: The handwashing sink in the deli area was observed with a container of water being stored in it. During the inspection, the container of water in the hand sink was removed.

Critical; Repeat: In the raw meat display case, packages of tenderized beef and pork were observed being stored above intact beef and pork. Properly separate any comminuted meat products from intact meat.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: In the hot holding unit of the deli area, a pan of fried chicken was observed holding between 125°F and 132°F. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC discarded the fried chicken.

The walk-in freezer fan unit in the side storage area was observed with ice build-up. Remove ice, have unit evaluate or inspected and then repair or replace.

Critical: In the deli area, the prep sink was observed without an adequate air gap between the prep sink and floor drain. Place a 2 to 4 inch air gap between the floor drain and prep sink drain line.

The floors under equipment and shelving units were observed with food debris or dirt debris build-up. Ensure floors are swept and mopped.

In the raw meat walk-in cooler, the ceiling and walls were observed with dirt and dust debris build-up. Ensure walls and ceiling are cleaned.

In the vegetable walk-in cooler, the back wall between the ceiling and wall was observed leaking water. Repair or replace. Ensure food is stored away from wall to prevent contamination.

In the meat cutting room, the wall behind the cutting table was observed with food debris and dried blood build-up. Ensure table is moved away from wall and clean.

Feb. 26

• Village Pizza & Drive Thru, 302 S. Miami Ave., Bradford — Critical; Repeat: Mulitple food items in the sliding door cooler along with in the prep cooler were observed not date marked. During the inspection, the PIC date marked those food items without use-by-dates.

Repeat: The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with either food debris or dirt/dust debris build-up: 1. The interior and exterior surfaces of reach-in coolers and freezers 2. The shelving unit above the front kitchen prep cooler 3. The exterior and interior surface of cabinets 4. The cabinet surfaces surrounding the sinks – Move items and clean.

The floors beneath pieces of equipment and sinks were observed with food and dirt debris build-up. Ensure floors are cleaned.

• Hinders Inc., 902 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Feb. 28

• Rich Oil, 120 N. Miami St., Bradford — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

Feb. 6

• China Garden Buffet, 1284 E. Ash St., Piqua — Keep the water on in the dipper well when used ice cream scoops are placed inside. Wash, rinse and sanitize every four hours. Observed broken and cracked food containers. These items should be smooth, durable and easily cleanable. replace. Keep sushi on buffet for only four hours. Discard after.

Feb. 7

• Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, 102 S. Sunset Drive, Piqua — Chicken in warmer not holding at 135 degrees. Chicken, 128 degrees, 116 degrees, strip, 118 degrees. Keep all TCS foods above 135 degrees. Chicken moved to cooler and warmer. Taken off line until repaired. Potato salad held at 50 degrees in front cooler. Keep TCS foods below 41 degrees. Product discarded. Unit taken off line. Knives only being cleaned every six hours. Must wash, rinse and sanitize every four hours of continued use. Wiping cloths on counter. Keep these in sanitizer between uses to prevent bacterial growth. The front upright freezer and shelving need cleaning. Water standing in walk in cooler. Repair. Observed broken fryer baskets and broken food containers.

Feb. 10

• Washington Primary, 800 N. Sunset Drive, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Be sure food employees know to report symptoms of vomiting, sore throat with fever, jaundice and diarrhea.

Feb. 12

• Piqua Central Intermediate, 807 Nicklin Ave., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Be sure food employees know to report symptoms of vomiting, sore throat with fever, jaundice and diarrhea.

• Buffalo Wings and Rings, 989 E. Ash St., Piqua — Observed wings cooling in walk in cooler at 70 degrees. Foods must cool rapidly: 135 degrees to 70 degrees in two hours 70 degrees to 41 degrees in four hours. Items discarded. Two drawer refrigerator holding food above 41 degrees. wings, 50 degrees, pickles 48 degrees. Keep all TCS foods below 40 degrees to prevent bacterial growth. Discard. Observed bags of lettuce and container of hard boiled eggs without dates. Date TCS foods with date opened or prepared. Discard after seven days. The following items need to be cleaned: refrigeration unit under grill, microwave, food containers and wing prep area. Provide thermometer for chicken prep unit. Provide paper towels for the hand sink by the three compartment sink.