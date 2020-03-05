Sheriff’s office responds to Thursday morning accidents

UNION TOWNSHIP — Deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to two accidents Thursday morning in Union Township, with one accident resulting in possible serious injuries.

Deputies responded to the area of State Route 721 and Frederick Garland Road at approximately 6:30 a.m. Thursday to a two-vehicle accident.

A 2014 white Ford Focus was traveling southbound on State Route 721 when a 2015 white Peterbilt, who was traveling eastbound on Frederick Garland Road, pulled out in front of the Ford Focus. The Ford Focus had the right of way, and the Peterbilt should have stopped at the stop sign and yielded before entering the intersection, according to the crash report.

The driver of the Ford Focus was identified as Robert W. Michael, 58, of Laura, who was transported to Miami Valley North Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the Peterbilt was identified as John J. Harris, 37, of Lewisburg, who was suspected of suffering possible injuries but was not transported from the scene. Harris was cited for failure to yield.

The Ford Focus struck the Peterbilt in the middle of the intersection. The impact spun the Ford Focus at least 180-degrees counter clockwise. The Peterbilt was pushed slightly to the south and ran off the right side of the road into the ditch. The Peterbilt also flipped during the accident, eventually rolling onto its passenger side.

According to the crash report, deputies determined the driver of the Peterbilt did not stop at the stop sign, noting the vehicle was going at a higher rate of speed than it could have obtained if the vehicle had started from a dead stop at the stop sign. The Peterbilt “would not have been able to generate enough speed to do a complete flip if he started from a dead stop at the stop sign.”

The Peterbilt also failed to yield to the Ford Focus, who did not have any traffic control devices and had the right of way when going through the intersection.

Deputies also responded to a wreck involving a vehicle striking construction equipment at approximately 7 a.m. near the intersection of State Route 571 and Iddings Road.

According to the crash report, a 2000 Toyota chrome Avalon was westbound on State Route 571 when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a piece of stationary construction equipment. The vehicle continued west and struck a second piece of stationary construction equipment. The unit came to a rest in the middle of the roadway.

The only occupant of the vehicle was the driver, a 66-year-old male, who suffered possible minor injuries and was transported from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

