Area briefs

Tea at the Tavern set

TROY — The Overfield Tavern Museum will once again present “Tea at the Tavern,” in partnership with McGuffey Herb & Spice Co., with support from the St. Patrick Soup Kitchen.

Experience 19th-century elegance as you sip historically inspired teas and sample sandwiches and pastries from Bakehouse Bread Co. Period music will complement the company of friends and family in the warm, intimate environment of Troy’s oldest structure. Tea will be served at two seatings on Saturday March 14 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased through Eventbrite (search for “Overfield,” subject to fee), or by mailing a check payable to the Overfield Tavern Museum at 201 E. Water St., Troy, OH 45373. Please specify the number of guests in your party and with whom you would like to be seated.

Diabetes program set

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is enrolling participants for an eight-week program on diabetes education, support and self-management. Each session will concentrate on various topics to help participants to establish good habits and learn how to manage their pre-diabetes or diabetes symptoms.

The program is designed to bring awareness and education to the community about the risk factors related to diabetes and chronic illnesses associated with diabetes. This program is free for those who qualify through referral. It includes eight weeks of educational seminars, free personal training and membership with the Miami County YMCA during the program and for 6 months after participants graduate. The class will be held during the day, on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m., beginning March 31 at the YMCA’s Piqua branch, 223 W. High St. This program is possible through funding from the United Way. To register for the program or for more information, contact Heather Sever at the Miami County YMCA at 773-9622 or h.sever@miamicountyymca.net.

Weeks to speak

PIQUA — David Weeks, community educator with the Alzheimer’s Association of Miami Valley, will be the featured speaker for the March 11 YWCA Monthly Luncheon Series. The program, which begins at 11, is free and open to the public and is followed by a noon luncheon 0f $7 per person.

Weeks will share information about research findings concerning diet, nutrition, exercise, cognitive and social activities related to Alzheimer’s.

Reservations for the program and luncheon should be made by Monday, March 9. For more information or to make a reservation, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne Street or call 773-6626.

A UVMC nurse is available from 10:15 -11 a.m. for free blood pressure and glucose screenings by a UVMC nurse. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

Safey City offered

TIPP CITY — Safety City is for kindergarten registrants and introduces them to basic safety rules, demonstrated by members of Tipp City’s public safety departments. All sessions are held at LT Ball Intermediate School. Register online at www.tmcomservices.org. The cost is $18 per child and includes a T-shirt.

Session 1 — Monday-Friday, June 8-12, 8:30-10 a.m.

Session 2 — Monday-Friday, June 8-12, 10:30 a.m. to noon — Full

Session 3 — Monday-Friday, June 15-19, 8:30-10 a.m

Session 4 — Mon.-Fri., June 15-19, 10:30 a.m. to noon

This program is presented by Community Minded Women of Tipp City. The purpose of CMW is to provide an opportunity for women of the Tipp City area to join together in an effort to promote charitable work for their community.

Center reopens

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill History Center has reopened after its break. The center is open every Monday from 3-7 p.m. at 8 E. Monument St.

A special program is being scheduled for March 26.

Follow the center on Facebook and the website Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com.

Cemetery clean-up set

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP — Spring cemetery clean-up will run from through March 14. Please remove all decorations that you wish to save by March 14 in all cemeteries maintained by Newberry Township. The cemetery staff will begin removing old arrangements Monday, March 16. New spring arrangements in vases attached to monuments or spring saddles will not be removed. Other new arrangements may be placed March 30. Newberry Township cemeteries are:

Highland — High Street, Covington

Greenville Creek — Buckneck Road, Bradford

Friedens — Corner of Versailles and Bradford-Bloomer Road

Union Church — Union Church Road, Covington

Arnold — State Route 36, Covington

Priest — McMaken Road, Covington

Johnson — State Route 41, Covington

Lutheran Church — Miami-Shelby County Line Road, Covington.

All artificial arrangements must be in a vase, hanging device, or on a monument saddle. Please permanently mark the deceased name and a contact person on the bottom of a saddle so identification can be made if it is blown off the monument. Any arrangement that is a maintenance problem will be disposed.

With mowing season soon approaching, cemetery rules prohibit glass containers, wire, toys and figurines that interfere with mowing and/or trimming. Please be aware of updated rules and regulations.